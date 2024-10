Zaheeruddin Nehri passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Alhaj Syed Zaheeruddin Nehri (91, Chota Takiya, Nutan Colony) died of old age on Monday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Dargah Hazrat Syed Shah Ali Nehri while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. He is survived by five sons and two daughters. Zaheeruddin Nehri was a retired employee of Maulana Azad College.