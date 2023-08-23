Zero Shadow Day celebration at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad observed the Zero Shadow Day recently at about 12:33 pm which happened to be the local noon that day. It is an astronomical event wherein one's shadow falls directly below the foot and hence appears to have vanished. The students came out of their classes to observe the shadows vanish for a moment. The Greek mathematician, geographer and astronomer, Eratosthenes (276-194 BC) was the first to make use of this observation (Zero Shadow Day), to estimate the diameter of Earth. Vice-principal Pradnya Koranne guided the students.