Zia-Ur-Rahman gets gold medal in LLB

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Zia Anees-Ur-Rahman Khan, a student of M P Law College, was honoured with a Gold Medal for his outstanding achievement of standing first in order of merit of BA LLB, recently.

Dr D Y Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India, presented the gold medal to Zia-Ur-Rahman at a programme held at Tapadiya Natya Mandir recently.