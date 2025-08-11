Zia-Ur-Rahman gets gold medal in LLB
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 11, 2025 22:40 IST2025-08-11T22:40:03+5:302025-08-11T22:40:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Zia Anees-Ur-Rahman Khan, a student of M P Law College, was honoured with a Gold Medal for his outstanding achievement of standing first in order of merit of BA LLB, recently.
Dr D Y Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India, presented the gold medal to Zia-Ur-Rahman at a programme held at Tapadiya Natya Mandir recently.