Zone Wise religious ijtema in district to begin from Nov 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Every year the district level congregation (called as Ijtema) of Muslims used to be held at one fixed place. However, the organisers, has now changed its nature and has decided to conduct zone wise ijtema.

Hence, the congregation will be held at 19 different spots in the district and it will be held from November 17 to 27.

The ijtema in each zone will be held for two days only. Besides, the small level congregation will also be conducted in the vicinity of 84 mosques in the district (called as ‘jod’).

The religious leaders will guide the community men in rotation (session wise). The volunteers were working hard to make the preparations for the past few days. The prayers will be held for peace in the world and the country. The followers will also be encouraged to lead the life as recommended by the last prophet and follow his path.

Name of Place Date (all in November)

Harsul - 17 and 18

Railway Station - 18 and 19

Deolai (Solapur-Dhule Highway) -19 and 20

Shivna - 19 and 20

Gangapur - 20 and 21

Waluj - 20 and 21

Phulambri - 21 and 22

Naregaon - 21 and 22

Jama Masjid (Buddi Lane) - 22 and 23

Kannad - 22 and 23

Pachod - 23 and 24

Khuldabad - 23 and 24

Shendurwada - 24 and 25

Khandala - 24 and 25

Pishore - 25 and 26

Pimpri Raja - 25 and 26

Sillod - 26 and 27

Bidkin - 26 and 27

Tidka - 27 and 28