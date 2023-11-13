Zone Wise religious ijtema in district to begin from Nov 17
Published: November 13, 2023
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Every year the district level congregation (called as Ijtema) of Muslims used to be held at one fixed place. However, the organisers, has now changed its nature and has decided to conduct zone wise ijtema.
Hence, the congregation will be held at 19 different spots in the district and it will be held from November 17 to 27.
The ijtema in each zone will be held for two days only. Besides, the small level congregation will also be conducted in the vicinity of 84 mosques in the district (called as ‘jod’).
The religious leaders will guide the community men in rotation (session wise). The volunteers were working hard to make the preparations for the past few days. The prayers will be held for peace in the world and the country. The followers will also be encouraged to lead the life as recommended by the last prophet and follow his path.
Name of Place Date (all in November)
Harsul - 17 and 18
Railway Station - 18 and 19
Deolai (Solapur-Dhule Highway) -19 and 20
Shivna - 19 and 20
Gangapur - 20 and 21
Waluj - 20 and 21
Phulambri - 21 and 22
Naregaon - 21 and 22
Jama Masjid (Buddi Lane) - 22 and 23
Kannad - 22 and 23
Pachod - 23 and 24
Khuldabad - 23 and 24
Shendurwada - 24 and 25
Khandala - 24 and 25
Pishore - 25 and 26
Pimpri Raja - 25 and 26
Sillod - 26 and 27
Bidkin - 26 and 27
Tidka - 27 and 28