ZP-CEO assures of taking decision on teachers’ grade soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Zilla Parishad (ZP) teachers are eligible for a pay grade and selection grade after completing 12 years of service. However, for the past one and a half years, the file regarding the selection grade has been stuck between the education and general administration departments of the ZP. Recently, office-bearers of the teachers' committee submitted a memorandum to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the ZP, Ankit, demanding that the pending file be cleared.

The teachers' delegation had earlier met with education officials regarding the issue, but no decision was taken. Due to the continued delay, the committee then met with the CEO directly. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held about the selection grade.

In response, CEO Ankit assured the delegation that he would speak to the Deputy CEO of the General Administration Department and that the file would be resolved within eight days. However, the committee warned that if no decision is made within the given time, they will launch a sit-in protest outside the CEO’s office.

The delegation included district president Vijay Salkar, general secretary Ranjit Rathod, treasurer Dilip Rasane, Kaduba Salve, K D Magar and Vishnu Bhandare.