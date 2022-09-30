ZP-CEO Nilesh Gatne transferred

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

In a major reshuffle of bureaucrats by the state government on Thursday, five key

officers from different districts of Marathwada also witnessed transfers of chief executive officers (CEO) of Zilla Parishads in Aurangabad and Jalna.

The Aurangabad ZP-CEO Dr Nilesh Ghatne has been transferred as CEO of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in Pune. The assistant collector and project officer, ITDP, Kalwan (Nashik) Vikas Meena will succeed him.

The Jalna ZP-CEO Manuj Jindal has been transferred to the same post in Thane. He will be succeeded by the assistant collector and project officer, ITDP (Nashik) Varsha Meena.

The collector of Jalgaon Abhijeet Raut has been transferred as the collector of Nanded. The municipal commissioner (Latur Municipal Corporation) Aman Mittal will succeed him.

The collector of Osmanabad Kaustubh Diwegaonkar has been transferred as Project Director, Balasaheb Thackeray Agri-Business and Rural Development Project (Pune). The ZP-CEO of Wardha Sachin Ombase will succeed him.