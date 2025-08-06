ZP elections: 2017 OBC quota pattern to remain unchanged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – The upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections will follow the 2017 social reservation pattern, keeping 17 seats for OBCs, 8 for SCs, and 3 for STs. Authorities have reserved 32 of the total 63 seats for women, while the rest will remain open.

Currently, the Divisional Commissioner’s office is holding hearings on objections raised to the draft demarcation. Citizens and local groups have demanded changes like renaming constituencies after larger villages, adjusting boundaries, and respecting natural divisions.

Hearings took place on August 6 for 48 ZP groups in Sambhajinagar and 7 in Hingoli. As per the 2011 Census, the district's population stood at 22.1 lakh, which has guided the current group and ward structure.

Some villages have been moved to new groups due to voter load redistribution. Each ZP group now represents around 40,000 people, while PS wards cover about 20,000. Most groups include 14 to 18 villages.

2011 Census – Taluka-wise Population

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,44,469

• Sillod: 3,01,733

• Kannad: 3,00,260

• Phulambri: 1,46,847

• Khultabad: 1,02,579

• Vaijapur: 2,70,075

• Gangapur: 3,30,410

• Paithan: 3,08,065

• Soygaon: (data unavailable)

Total

22,10,165