ZP ground turns into dumping yard

Aurangabad, June 30:

The Zilla Parishad ground is situated in Aurangpura, which is the heart of the city. However, with the dumping of garbage and concrete debris, the ground has transformed into a dumping ground. The spreading of raw smell is posing a health threat to residents staying in neighbouring localities.

The ZP office of the water supply and mechanical section and the girls' high school is near the open ground. The ZP administration is paying no heed to the issue. Besides, the ground is also being misused by drug addicts who are often seen busy consuming psychoactive drugs.

The garbage and debris are in large quantity. The stinking smell is forcing the residents to cover their noses while passing through the ground, visiting the school or the offices.