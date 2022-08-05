ZP-HM Shahed Moin passes away

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

A headmaster of Zilla Parishad primary school at Deolai, Shahed Moin Mohammed Ayub, died of a brief illness, today early morning. He was 55.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed after Friday prayers in the afternoon at New ST Colony Masjid (Katkat Gate) and later on, the burial took place in Arfat Qabrastan, situated in the vicinity of Katkat Gate.

He leaves behind a family comprising a mother, a wife and two daughters.