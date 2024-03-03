ZP schools dominate in Majhi Shal Sundar Shala initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Zilla Parishad schools have dominated Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’s initiative. In the Government schools category, ZP School from Jalgaon Mete in Phulambri tehsil secured the first place in the district.

The ZP School from Kerhala in Sillod tehsil and the ZP School from Taru Pimplagon in Paithan tehsil obtained second and third place in initiative respectively.

In the private schools group, Chaitanya Valley International School, Karmad, stood in the place in the district followed by Kaushalya Vidya Mandir and Junior College Potegaon-Paithan (second place) and S B High School of Gondegaon, Soyegaon tehsil (third place).

Box

Mazi Shala Sundar Shala

The 45-day CM Mazi Shala Sundar Shala campaign was implemented from January 1 to February 15. The goal of the initiative is to imbue instructors, parents, and students in the state with a sense of duty towards their schools. This campaign’s main objective is to develop in parents, instructors, students, and alumni a sense of responsibility towards their schools. In today’s competitive world, the campaign sought to give kids a fun and stimulating learning environment.