ZP schools face crackdown on quality issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Five teachers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been issued notices for failing to meet performance standards following surprise inspections by the chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena.

The CEO's visits to schools at Lasur Station and Bokud Jalgaon revealed a decline in quality, with students falling short in basic skills like reading and mathematics. This comes on the heels of a suspension issued earlier to a teacher at Pabaltanda for similar reasons.

In response to these findings, the primary education officer has formed inspection teams led by block development officers in each tehsil. These teams will assess the quality of education, physical facilities, and polling stations within schools. Meanwhile, the education department has announced the recruitment of 234 new teachers, with 204 positions in Marathi medium and 30 in Urdu medium. However, the joining of some teachers will be delayed due to the Lok Sabha election code of conduct.