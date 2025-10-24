ZP students to get stronger in science and math with new learning program

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The State Government’s School Education Department is launching the ‘Dr. Jayant Narlikar Mathematics & Science Learning Enrichment Program’ to strengthen students’ foundations in mathematics and science. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Khan Academy to implement this initiative, which honors renowned scientist Dr. Jayant Narlikar and aims to spark scientific thinking and curiosity among students.

-------

Program rollout across ZP schools

This year, the program will be introduced in 2,090 Zilla Parishad schools across the district, covering students from grades 1 to 10. It seeks to cultivate a lasting interest in science and math.

--------

High-quality, accessible learning

Students will get access to world-class, curriculum-aligned content in both Marathi and English. Video-based lessons and practice questions will help students strengthen their understanding, both in classrooms and at home.

--------

Support for scholarship exams

For grades 6 to 10, Khan Academy’s science content will also aid state-level scholarship exam preparation, available in both languages.

--------

Impact on students

The program will benefit all 1,90,700 students studying in the district’s Zilla Parishad schools, ensuring equal opportunities for learning, regardless of location or background.