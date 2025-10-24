ZP students to get stronger in science and math with new learning program

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The State Government’s School Education Department is launching the ‘Dr. Jayant Narlikar Mathematics & Science Learning Enrichment ...

ZP students to get stronger in science and math with new learning program

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The State Government’s School Education Department is launching the ‘Dr. Jayant Narlikar Mathematics & Science Learning Enrichment Program’ to strengthen students’ foundations in mathematics and science. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with Khan Academy to implement this initiative, which honors renowned scientist Dr. Jayant Narlikar and aims to spark scientific thinking and curiosity among students.

-------

Program rollout across ZP schools

This year, the program will be introduced in 2,090 Zilla Parishad schools across the district, covering students from grades 1 to 10. It seeks to cultivate a lasting interest in science and math.

--------

High-quality, accessible learning

Students will get access to world-class, curriculum-aligned content in both Marathi and English. Video-based lessons and practice questions will help students strengthen their understanding, both in classrooms and at home.

--------

Support for scholarship exams

For grades 6 to 10, Khan Academy’s science content will also aid state-level scholarship exam preparation, available in both languages.

--------

Impact on students

The program will benefit all 1,90,700 students studying in the district’s Zilla Parishad schools, ensuring equal opportunities for learning, regardless of location or background.

