ZP team collects samples of wheat

Aurangbad, Dec 29:

A dead rat was found in the mid day meal provided to children in Anganwadi on Tuesday. A team of Zilla Parishad (ZP) visited the anganwadi and collected the wheat samples on Wednesday.

ZP deputy chief executive officer Prasad Mirakale, Child development project officer Komal Kore, extension officer Sunil Vyas, supervisor Chitra Khoche visited the Anganwadi. Wheat samples from the packet in which the dead rat was found were taken to the laboratory after other packets were found to be in order. Deputy Sarpanch Yogesh Argade, Gram Panchayat members Sachin Kakade, Amjad Pathan, Nadeem Jhumbarwala, Chairman Sarjerao Bhond, Kakasaheb Chape, Nandu Pawar, Hiralal Pawar and others were present.