ZP uploads final draft on delimitation of prabhags online

Aurangabad, June 27:

After completing the process of hearing the objections and comments received on the rough draft of the delimation of prabhags (of Guts and Guns), the ZP administration publishes the final draft on its website on Monday. Meanwhile, the ZP administration has hinted at drawing lots to declare social reservations, excluding OBC, soon.

The ZP published the document after the district collector Sunil Chavan signed the final map of boundaries of newly formed prabhags. It may be noted that 70 guts are ready for ZP elections, while 140 guns are for panchayat samiti elections.

Earlier, acting upon the orders of the state election commission (SEC), the collector drafted the document mentioning maps of new guts and guns and forwarded it to the divisional commissioner, who then invited objections upon them. A total of 158 objections (131 on guts and 27 on guns) were received till June 8 and the hearing upon them was held at the divisional commissionerate on June 16. As per the schedule, the final draft was supposed to be finalised by June 27.

The deputy collector (general administration) Prabhodaya Muley said,” There are no major changes in the rough draft. The changes which have been made were related to the names of Maliwada and Karodi (in Gangapur tehsil).”