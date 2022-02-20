Badminton Asia Team Championships: Malaysia, Indonesia claim men's and women's titles

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Feb 20 Malaysian and Indonesian shuttlers beat their respective rivals to win the men's and women's titles at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 here on Sunday.

In the men's final, Malaysia eased past Indonesia 3-0 in the best of five series while Indonesia won the women's title after beating South Korea 3-1.

The tournament serves as the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup, with the finals comprising three singles matches and two doubles match, reports Xinhua.

The men's team, who are the holders of the title, beat Singapore 3-2 in a tight semi-final.

The Indonesian women's team progressed through to the final via a walkover as holders Japan withdrew.

Badminton Asia cited "several players feeling unfit to play" for the Japanese team pulling out.

Results:

Women's team final:

Indonesia beat Korea 3-1 (Gregoria Mariska Tunjung beat Sim Yujin 21-9, 21-10; Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma/Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi lost to Baek Ha Na/Seung Yeon Seong 15-21, 21-14, 14-21; Putri Kusuma Wardani beat Lee Se Yeon 21-10, 21-18; Nita Violina Marwah/Lanny Tria MayasarI beat Kim Min Ji/Min Jeong Park 23-21, 21-11)

Men's team final:

Malaysia beat Indonesia 3-0 (Lee Zii Jia beat Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 14-21, 21-12, 21-10; Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik beat Leo Rolly Carnando/Daniel Marthin 17-21, 21-13, 21-18; Ng Tze Yong beat Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay 21-14, 21-15).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor