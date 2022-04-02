BAI to conduct selection trials for CWG and other major events

New Delhi, April 2 The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct selection trials for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here, from April 15 to 20.

Apart from the major tournaments which are to be held this year, the BAI will also be finalising probables for the senior core group for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 32nd edition of Thomas Cup and 29th Uber Cup are scheduled in Bangkok from May 8-15 while the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games will kickstart in Birmingham and Hangzhou respectively from July 28 and September 10.

The selection trials will see participation of players ranked between 16 to 50 in the latest BWF world rankings, released on March 29.

"Players, who are ranked in the top-16 in singles and top-8 in doubles in the national rankings, based on the domestic performances in the senior ranking tournaments played in Chennai and Hyderabad, and the core group players selected by the BAI selection committee/Sports Authority of India (SAI) in 2019 will also be included for the selection trials," the BAI said in a statement on Saturday.

Players with notable performances at the international circuit in the last three months will be selected directly alongside those ranked in the top-15 in the world while the vacant spots will be filled based on the performances of the selection trials as they will be eligible for BAI/SAI assistance for training and competition.

While the Commonwealth Games squad will consist of 10 members with equal number of men and women, the Asian Games and Thomas & Uber Cup contingents will have 20 members each, including 10 men and 10 women.

Apart from senior selection trials, BAI will also conduct trials for the junior players, who will be chosen for the selection trials based on the performances of the upcoming U-19 ranking tournament to be held in Bangalore.

"With dates of Korean Masters clashing with selection trials, BAI will withdraw entries of its players from the Super 300 tournament and settle the withdrawal fine so that shuttlers can participate in the trials," the federation said.

The Korean Masters is scheduled from April 12-17.

