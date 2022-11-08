BWF World Rankings: Lakshya Sen moves up to career-best sixth spot, Satwik-Chirag attain 7th position

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 8 Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen moved up two spots to attain his career-best sixth position in the men's singles category in the latest BWF World Rankings, released on Tuesday.

Lakshya broke into the top 10 earlier this year after winning the India Open BWF Super 500 tournament in January and a silver at the All England Open BWF Super 1000 tournament in March.

The 21-year-old Sen also won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August. He recently decided to end his 2022 early after being diagnosed with a throat infection.

On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth, who won the silver medal at the world badminton championships last year, and an in-form HS Prannoy, held on to their world No. 11 and No. 12 rankings, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's top men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who created history by becoming the first Indian doubles team to win a Super 750 tournament after winning the French Open 2022, climbed up a place to get their career-best world No. 7 spot.

In women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, despite being out of action since winning gold at the CWG 2022, remained fifth in the women's singles with other players dropping down in world rankings.

London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and youngster Malvika Bansod are next best Ind in women's singles rankings at world No. 32 and No. 35, respectively.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy remained at world No. 21 to be India's top-ranked pair but Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are closing in after climbing five places to be world No. 23.

Notably, Treesa and Gayatri have enjoyed a successful 2022 season, earning bronze at the Commonwealth Games and making the semifinals of the All England Open.

In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar moved up two places to be world No. 28.

