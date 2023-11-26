China Masters: Satwik-Chirag finish as runners-up
Published: November 26, 2023
New Delhi, Nov 26 India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fell just short against home-favourites Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang to finish as runners-up at China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen on Sunday.
The duo went down 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 in a thrilling encounter.
Earlier, Satwiksairaj and Chirag got the better of home favourites He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu 21-16, 22-20 in the semifinal to enter the final.
