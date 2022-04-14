Korea Masters badminton: China's Lu advances to quarters with easy win

Seoul, April 14 China's fourth seed Lu Guangzu advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals by outclassing his Algerian opponent in the round of 16 at the 2022 Badminton Korea Masters on Thursday.

Lu, who won against Algerian Youcef Sabri Medel 21-10, 21-5, is the only Chinese player who squeezed into the men's singles quarterfinals.

Elsewhere in the men's singles, Li Shifeng lost to Kodai Naraoka of Japan 13-21, 21-12, 21-14. Lucas Claerbout of France advanced much more easily thanks to a walkover with Weng Hongyang.

In men's doubles, World Championships winner Tan Qiang and his partner Ren Xiangyu were edged out by Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 17-21, 26-24, 22-20.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Liu Yuchen, paired with Ou Xuanyi, took an easy win over Choi Hyun-beom and Park

In women's singles, Olympic champion Chen Yufei smashed Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-14, 21-17, reports Xinhua.

Fourth seed He Bingjiao overwhelmed Kim Gaeun from South Korea 21-14, 21-14. Wang Zhiyi beat Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei 20-22, 21-7, 21-12.

In mixed doubles, Olympic champions Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping swept South Korean duo Jung Jae-Wook and Lee Yeon-woo 21-12, 21-18.

Olympic medallist Zheng Siwei and his partner Zhang Shuxian beat their Malaysian contenders Chan Peng Soon and Toh Ee Wei 21-18, and 21-14.

Ou Xuanyi, who teamed up with Olympic mixed silver medallist Huang Yaqiong breezed past sixth seeds Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari of Indonesia 21-13, 21-18.

In women's doubles, China's Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu defeated eighth seeds Catherine Choi/Josephine Wu of Canada 21-16, 21-10. Du Yue and Li Wenmei outperformed their teammates Liu Xuanxuan and Xia Yuting 14-21, 21-12, 21-12.

