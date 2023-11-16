Kumamoto Masters Japan: India’s challenge ends in pre-quarterfinals with Prannoy's loss

Kumamoto, Nov 16 India's run at the Kumamoto Masters Japan badminton tournament concluded in the pre-quarterfinals as HS Prannoy was defeated in the round of 16 of the men’s singles event on Thursday.

Prannoy lost his edge after securing the first game, ultimately succumbing to the 12th-ranked Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei with a score of 21-19, 16-21, 19-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

The world no 7 Indian was playing for the first time since claiming a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last month, he returned to the court after withdrawing from the Denmark and French Opens due to a back injury.

Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat and men’s doubles top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were all knocked out in their respective opening rounds.

Results at the Kumamoto Masters Japan, a BWF Super 500 tournament, will contribute towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The qualification window began in May 2023 and will end in April 2024.

Indian badminton players will be in action next at the China Masters, a Super 750 tournament, in Shenzhen, starting November 21.

