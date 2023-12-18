Manasi Joshi clinches gold; Pramod Bhagat bags 2 silvers at Dubai Para-Badminton International

Dubai, Dec 18 World Para-Badminton No. 2 ranked pair of Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan clinched a gold medal in the women’s doubles Sl3-SU5 category while Para Asian gold medalist Pramod Bhagat secured two silvers at the recently concluded 5th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023.

Joshi and Murugesan pair defeated Indonesian pair of Leani Ratri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah 15-21, 21-14 & 21-6. The duo emerged as the only winners among six finals that India played on Sunday.

In the men's singles SL 3 category, Pramod went down to England’s Daniel Bethell in the finals, the game was intense and could have swung anyway. Daniel held his nerves in the end of both games to clear the finish line with a score 21-17, 21-18.

In the Mixed Doubles SL3 and SU 5 category Pramod and Manisha Ramdass went down to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila in the finals, the final score read 21-14 and 21-11.

India also secured a bronze medal in Mixed Doubles SL 3 and SU 5 with Kumar Nitesh and Thulasimathi Murugesan.

In the men’s singles SL 4 category, Suhas Yathiraj took silver while Sukant Kadama and Tarun secured bronze while Palak Kohli secured bronze in the women’s singles SL4.

In the Men’s doubles Sl 3- SL4 category Manoj Sarkar and his Korean partner Cho Nadan pocketed silver while Kumar Nitesh and Tarun secured bronze.

