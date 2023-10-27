Odisha CM Patnaik announces Rs 2 crore cash award for Asian Para Games champ Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 2 crore for the state’s Para-Badminton ace, Pramod Bhagat for outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Bhagat clinched a gold medal on Friday in the para-badminton men’s singles SL3 event in the ongoing Asian Para Games. Bhagat secured the gold after a hard-fought victory against his peer Nitesh Kumar.

The gold medal is an addition to the reigning Paralympic champion’s already impressive haul at the competition which contains two bronze medals in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 and the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 events respectively.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "Pramod is one the finest competitors and is an example of sheer determination, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to him. I am certain he will continue to make us proud at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games.”

The Chief Minister has assured all support for Pramod Bhagat ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Following the victory, Bhagat expressed his gratitude for the support he had received on his journey and opined that the Asian Para Games would augur well in his preparation for Paris.

He said, "I would like to express deep gratitude for the overwhelming support I receive, notably from the Hon'ble CM of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. At the Asian Para Games, I proudly secured three medals in three events, including one gold and two bronze. This triumph serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for my journey towards the Paris Olympic Games in 2024."

