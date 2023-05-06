Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam all set for great show at Thailand Para Badminton International 2023

New Delhi, May 6 World No 1 in Men's doubles Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam want to keep their good run and are all set for a great show at Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023.

The shuttlers have a busy May with Thailand Para-Badminton Tournament followed by Bahrain Para-Badminton.

Talking about the same Padma Shri Awardee Pramod Bhagat said, "This year is a big year for Para Badminton as there is Asian Para Games, Paralympics qualifiers, and also many tournaments lined up. I have been training hard and working on my shortfalls, the idea is to not make the mistakes that I did in the earlier tournaments. My coach Shiba Prasad Das and we have worked out many strategies for this tournament, I just hope I am able to implement them. I would also like to continue my good doubles run with Sukant Kadam and try and repeat our gold medal win."

Adding further Sukant Kadam said, "The Brazil singles tournament didn't go as well as I planned but the doubles was great. I have learned from the mistakes I had done and worked really hard on them. Right now my focus is to give everything for each tournament and don't look back."

