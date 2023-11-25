Satwik-Chirag enter final at China Masters

New Delhi, Nov 25 India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter final after they got the better of home favourites He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu 21-16, 22-20 in the semifinal of China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen on Saturday.

They will be playing their fourth final on BWF World Tour this year having previously won all three of them at Swiss Open 2023, Indonesia Open 2023 and Korea Open 2023 earlier this year.

Satwik-Chirag will face the winner between Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi and Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang of China in the final on Sunday.

