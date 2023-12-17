Tai, Axelsen crowned while China takes 2 titles at BWF World Tour Finals

Hangzhou, China, Dec 17 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark took the women's and men's singles golds respectively, while China clinched both women's doubles and mixed doubles titles at the 2023 BWF World Tour Finals here on Sunday.

Axelsen notched up a dominating 21-11, 21-12 win against home favorite Shi Yuqi in 49 minutes, completing a hat-trick of the singles titles, reports Xinhua.

"I can't believe that I won. This match means a lot to me, and I was quiet during the match because I was focused on every point," said Axelsen.

However, the women's singles final saw a 73-minute fierce competition between two veterans, 30-year-old Carolina Marin of Spain and 29-year-old Tai. After losing the first game 21-12, Tai changed her pace to initiate attacks in the next, dominating the subsequent games 21-14, 21-18 to secure her fourth season finale title.

"I attribute my performance to my good mindset, I didn't have high expectations because I have not fully recovered from my injury," said Tai.

In the women's doubles final, defending champions Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China encountered little challenge from South Korean duo Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee before claiming their 21-16, 21-16 victory.

Mixed doubles world No. 1 Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China defended their title with a straight-game victory 21-11, 21-18 over compatriots Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping.

The men's doubles gold was clinched by South Korean Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae, who defeated world No. 1 Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang of China 21-17, 22-20.

