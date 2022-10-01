Vietnam Open 2022: India's N. Sikki-Rohan crash out in mixed doubles semis

Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Oct 1 Indian shuttlers N. Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor crashed out of the Vietnam Open 2022 after losing 16-21, 14-21 to Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia in the mixed doubles semi-finals, here on Saturday.

In the opening game, N. Sikki and Rohan trailed from the first point and failed to get any sort of foothold. On the other hand, the Indones were clinical and converted their first game point to take the lead.

The second game was more competitive in the opening stages as both pairs exchanged points before Rehan and Lisa took a 7-4 lead. Reddy and Rohan Kapoor fought back to level the game at 9-9 but the Indones took an 11-9 lead into the mid-game break.

Rehan and Lisa kept their noses ahead for the remainder of the game and after a brief comeback at 15-14, the Indian pair lost the last six points to concede the game and the match.

N. Sikki and Rohan were the last remaining Ind at the Vietnam Open BWF Super 100 tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to Covid-19.

World championships bronze-medallist B. Sai Praneeth and promising youngsters Anupama Upadhayay and Priyanshu Rajawat had bowed out earlier in the tournament.

