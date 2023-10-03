Western Australia Para-Badminton: Sukant Kadam kick-starts tournament with a win

New Delhi, Oct 3 Ace shuttler Sukant Kadam kick-started his campaign at the Western Australia Para-Badminton International tournament with a win.

According to information received here, Sukant, who is ranked no 2 in the tournament, eased past his first 2 games and tops his group with 1 more game to go.

The shuttler, who has already qualified for Para Asian Games which is set to begin this month's end, showcased great form as he took only 21 minutes to defeat fellow Indian Baljeet Singh in straight sets with a score line of 21-5 and 21-13.

In his second group match, he defeated Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang with a scoreline of 21-9 and 21-17. Sukant showcased excellent technique and skill and is all set to face South Korea’s CHO Nadan in the last group game.

Talking about the same Sukant Kadam said, “The first 2 group games have been great, I have managed to play really well and all the hard work in the training ground has paid off. This tournament will also act as a good practice test before the Asian Games.”

