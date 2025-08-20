1 in 4 millennials paid unfairly, 1 in 5 experience job insecurity: Report

New Delhi, Aug 20 Amid generational shifts and emerging technologies in the workplace, a report on Wednesday showed that one in four millennials is being paid unfairly for their work, while one in five are experiencing job insecurity.

The report by Great Place To Work India provides an in-depth view of how the millennial workforce is experiencing the workplace in 2025.

While most millennials agreed on working in physically safe environments, which also promoted their social and mental well-being, financial well-being was found to be the lowest.

“One in four millennials indicated they are being paid unfairly for the work they do. This suggests a need for organisations to understand and address equity and pay parity among their employees,” the report said.

In addition, one in five millennials reported experiencing job insecurity, indicating that organisational communication and transparency may be key areas for improvement, the report added.

Further, 17 per cent of millennials reported that they do not experience a positive experience of psychological and emotional safety at work. This can have direct implications for overall organisational performance.

The report also highlighted that millennials who feel psychologically safe are twice as likely to express the desire to stay longer with their organisation, underscoring the critical role this plays in driving employee trust, retention, and commitment.

"In the year 2025, millennials represent a vital mass of 63 per cent of India's workforce. Our recent study indicates that while millennials feel empowered through training and learning, they highly value holistic wellbeing and seek psychological safety, opportunities for growth, and job security,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

“Organisations that listen to and act on this feedback do noticeably better in terms of overall experience and retention of millennials, thereby improving trust levels and the organisation’s overall performance. As millennials continue to pursue growth and impact opportunities, they are shaping the workplaces of today and guiding the next generation entering the workforce,” he said, recommending organisations to invest in millennials.

In terms of career development, only 47 per cent of millennials reported having access to significant opportunities to innovate, which may limit their ability to apply newly acquired skills or contribute ideas in meaningful ways.

Fifteen per cent of millennials expressed an intent to leave their current organisation, with higher rates observed in sectors such as IT and professional services. In contrast, industries like retail and manufacturing showed a relatively lower attrition risk, the report said.

