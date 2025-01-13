1 pc increase in literacy rate in India, leads to 25 pc rise in female voter's turnout: SBI Report

New Delhi [India], January 13 : One per cent increase in literacy rate in India leads to 25 per cent increase in female voter's turnout, says a report by State Bank of India.

The report highlighted a significant correlation between literacy and female voter turnout in the country. This means that out of the 1.8 crore incremental female voters in the 2024 general elections compared to 2019, 45 lakh can be attributed to improved literacy levels.

It said "We find that a 1 per cent rise in literacy rate leads to a 25 per cent rise in female voter's turnout ratio implying that out of the 1.8 crores incremental female voters (2024 vs 2019 elections), 45 lakh female voters rise is attributable to a rise in literacy"

The report also sheds light on the factors driving female voter turnout and emphasizes the importance of literacy, employment, and house ownership as key contributors.

It added that the employment schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, have played a crucial role, accounting for 36 lakh additional female voters.

Sanitation also emerges as a critical factor, contributing to 21 lakh incremental female voters in the 2024 elections. The report highlighted the significance of sanitation facilities in shaping socio-political priorities for women.

It said "Sanitation accounts for around 21 lakh incremental female voters' turnout in 2024 elections implying the paramount significance of sanitation in shaping the socio-political priorities".

Access to electricity and improved drinking water sources also showed a positive impact on female voter turnout. However, the report noted that their influence is not statistically significant.

House ownership, particularly under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, is another notable contributor. The report finds that 20 lakh additional female voters can be linked to increased house ownership. Remarkably, 74 per cent of the houses sanctioned under this scheme are owned by women, either solely or jointly, reflecting its impact on empowering women.

The report also examines interstate differences in voter turnout. With an interclass correlation coefficient (Rho) of 0.629, the findings reveal that 62 per cent of the variation in female voter turnout is due to differences between states.

This indicated that factors such as literacy, employment, and sanitation positively impact women across all sections of the population within states.

The report highlighted the need for continued focus on education, employment, and basic amenities to empower women and strengthen their participation in the democratic process. These factors not only enhance the quality of life but also play an important role in shaping India's socio-political landscape.

