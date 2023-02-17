10 Best Dentists Debunk Common Myths About Dental Implants

New Delhi (India), February 17: Dental Implants are great options for people who have one or more missing teeth. However, people are afraid of getting a tooth implant due to certain myths associated with dental implants. Here are some best dentists debunking the common myths among people about dental implants.

Dr. Abhishek Bhardwaj, BDS, MDS, MomsRcps, (Glasgow), FICD (USA) Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Abhirachna Dental Clinic, South Delhi

A dental implant is the best way to replace a missing tooth. At Abhirachna Dental, we place implants using state-of-the-art technology like CBCT and digital scanning. This makes the procedure highly accurate. Dental implants can last a lifetime if done correctly and good oral hygiene is maintained.

In cases where there is minimal or no bone, zygomatic implants provide a novel solution to replace missing teeth. Dr. Abhishek Bhardwaj has a vast array of experience, especially in Noble Biocare and Noris Zygomatic implants. Abhirachna Dental is a one-stop solution for all your restorative needs, including dental implants, chin implants, and zygomatic implants, with the added benefit of an in-house CBCT scanning facility.

Dr.Sajid Shaikh, MDS, Consultant and Lecturer, Observer – Tata Memorial Hospital, Smile 4U Family Dental Clinic, Mumbai

Many patients doubt implants’ efficiency and convenience, but in most cases, it is mainly due to misleading or false information. Implant treatment is painful – With advanced technology, implant treatment is less invasive than it used to be. Implants tend to fail in the long run- When properly cared for, they can last a lifetime. The implant appears unnatural or fake- The implant is buried underneath the gum, so it should not be visible. When restored with porcelain crowns or bridges, dental implants look and feel like natural teeth. Implants are not for older people, or I am not healthy enough- Age is not a decisive factor in the success of the treatment. Elders require the most dental rehabilitation.

Dr.Jyoti C Bhasin, BDS, PGC Endo & Aesthetics (USA), Associate Fellow AAID (USA), FICD (USA), Microendodontist,I malacologist, Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic, Agra

Dental implants are made of biocompatible titanium, which replaces the root portion and becomes the basis for crowns, bridges, and dentures to replace missing teeth. With the advent of digital technology like CBCT and intraoral 3D scanners, it’s becoming more precise and painless, with immediate aesthetic options. With a success rate as high as 94%–98%, there are very few or negligible conditions where it can’t be done. Older patients with loose dentures are the ones who benefit the most. Patients also have much improved oral health, an improved aesthetic appearance, and better chewing ability.

Dr.Sankalp Mittal, Head Of Department -Government Dental College Jaipur, Registrar -Rajasthan State Dental Council, BDS, MDS (Oral And Maxillofacial Surgeon) -Mittal Dental Clinic, Jaipur

Teeth loss not only affects the inability to eat, but it also has a profoundly negative effect on patients’ self-esteem and psychology. Dental implants—we are lucky to have this new advancement in dental implant technology. The procedure has made it possible to select cases, remove teeth, and place implants with crowns in just one visit. So many patients visit us with tooth loss; traditionally, we had only two options: either get removable dentures or a bridge in case of tooth loss. Many patients suffer from depression, particularly when their removable dentures irritate them and make them self-conscious in public. It is no longer an issue with dental implants. We assure you that each penny spent on a dental implant is worth it.

Dr. Mohammed Faisal Hasib, BDS, FFA(fellowship in facial aesthetics), Organization name, Dr. MFH – Medicare For Happiness, Delhi

Dental implants are painful: This is a myth as dental implant procedures are performed under local anesthesia, making the process comfortable and pain-free. Implants are not natural-looking: Modern dental implants are designed to match the color and shape of your existing teeth, making them undetectable. They are too expensive: While dental implants can be more expensive, they offer a long-lasting solution. Implants are not durable: Dental implants can last for many years with proper care and maintenance. You can’t eat or speak normally: Dental implants are designed to function just like natural teeth, allowing you to eat, talk, and smile with confidence. Implants are only for single-tooth replacement: Dental implants can replace a single tooth, multiple teeth, or even the arch of teeth.

Dr. Rikin Gogri, Chief Dental Director – Aurous Dental, Fellow- International Congress of Oral Implantologist, Diplomate – Indian Society of Oral Implantologist, Fellow Indian Society of Oral Implantologist, Head of Dental Dept – Maru Hospital, Aurous Dental Clinic, Goregaon

The dental implant acts as a replacement for the root of a missing tooth. A dental implant fused to the jawbone is the closest thing to mimicking a natural tooth because it stands on its own without affecting the nearby teeth and has good stability. Most dental implants are made of titanium, which allows them to integrate with bone without being recognized as a foreign object in our body. Over time, technology and science have progressed to greatly improve the outcomes of dental implant placement.

The dental implant process is very safe and very successful. Dental implant treatment is not at all scary or painful. It provides a long-term functional solution so patients can eat what they like. It improves their quality of life!

Dr.Shrutika Itkelwar, BDS, Implantologist (FICOI) & Chief Clinician, DentinixMultispeciality Dental Clinic, Bangalore

Dental implants are the most efficient way to replace single or multiple teeth. With advanced technology and high-end scans like CBCT, digital planning and guides can implement the procedure more efficiently and less painfully. Anterior tooth replacement with zirconia crowns enhances the smile, and posterior implants help chew food properly and restore function.

Planning and a case study can also be used to perform full mouth rehabilitation on patients who have no teeth. Even diabetic patients with well-controlled blood sugar levels undergo these procedures. With their doctor’s permission and guidance, they can have other medical conditions, but the success rate of implants is higher and can be maintained with regular follow-ups. So say yes to implants and trust your implantologist!

Dr. Archit Kedia, MDS, BDS, FAGE, Endodontist& Smile Design Specialist – Avant Dental, Kolkata

Implants are the most effective way to correct your smile and replace one or more teeth.

Some common myths about implants are: Everyone Will Know You Have Implants- Dentures are often noticeable, but implants look like actual teeth, thanks to the latest dental technology and the materials used in the implant crown. Implants do not last long. Not true! Every patient is different, and there are no guarantees, but implants can last a lifetime if properly maintained. Implants are for young people. Age is not a factor. Instead, the patient’s overall health, jaw bone strength, and gum tissue health are the deciding factors. Getting Implants is Painful- This is a misconception. In reality, implant surgery is performed under anesthesia, ensuring a painless experience.

Dr. (Prof) Ankur Gupta, MDS( Prosthodontics And Oral Implantology), Diplomate( ICOI,USA) Dentistry, Kolkata

The decision to undergo dental implant treatment offers a variety of excellent benefits, all of which contribute to a happier, healthier life. Tooth implants function as replacement tooth roots and remain the only permanent restorative dentistry solution.

Appearance Improved: Improve your appearance and self-esteem through dental implants, as it provides a natural look. Improved Eating: Tooth implants mean eating every food you love without issue, as implants fortify the gum line. Improved Bone Growth: Allow optimal bone stimulation and growth when you choose dental implants. They work as natural teeth and prevent jawbone damage. Painless treatment modality: With the advent of improved technologies, dental implant treatment has become almost pain-free and safe. Enjoy the benefits of natural teeth without any risk.

Dr. Shrey Nandi, BDS, MSc.(Orthodontics), PGDHA, FAGE, Healing Touch Dental, Gurgaon

There are several myths about dental implants that have been circulating for a long time. Here are a few of them: Dental implants are painful. It is not true. While it is normal to experience some discomfort and swelling after the surgery, the procedure is performed under local anesthesia or sedation, so most people do not feel any pain during the procedure.

Implants are too expensive: While dental implants can be more expensive than other options, they are a long-term investment in your oral health and smile. Implants take a long time to heal. While the integration process after a conventional dental implant procedure can take up to three months, many patients have little downtime and can resume their normal activities quickly.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor