10 Best Live Streaming SDKs in 2025

New Delhi [India], November 21: With increasing demand for personalized interactions, live streaming has emerged as a necessary medium for content creators to engage directly with their audiences. However, not all applications offer the necessary support for this feature, limiting the capability of creators to interact with viewers. To address this, you can explore the top 10 videostreaming SDKs available, which can help integrate broadcasting capabilities into your apps.

Best 10 Video Streaming SDKs for App Integration

As discussed, web streaming delivers an interactive platform to reach a broader audience while also opening doors for monetization. Users aiming to grow their business or build a deeper connection with their fans can benefit from this list of the best live-streaming APIs to achieve the purpose.

1. ZEGOCLOUD

As one of the leading live-streaming SDKs provider, ZEGOCLOUD empowers content creators and businesses to engage their target audiences through seamless broadcasting. Its APIs and SDKs can be easily integrated into web and mobile applications, enabling creators to reach up to 10 million viewers simultaneously. With ultra-low latency, businesses can deliver smooth live-streaming experiences across 212 countries.

For marketers, ZEGOCLOUD SDKs & APIs offers real-time interaction with viewers during live auctions, boasting latency as low as 600ms. Additionally, its virtual gifting feature allows audiences to show their appreciation, enhancing engagement during live sessions. Most importantly, the SDKs include real-time stream monitoring, ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality broadcasts.

Key Features

While carrying out live concerts, creators will be able to benefit from 3s standard latency rates.

Marketers get the ability to utilize its watermarking feature to brand their streams with logos and other branded images.

Features like co-hosting and guest invitations help attract larger audiences to your streams.

During the live broadcasting sessions, viewers get to send messages and bullet-chats to interact with each other and even streamers.

Additionally, this live-streaming SDK for iOS lets you share your whole screen or selected part with other participants.

Pricing Plans

Live Streaming Creation Pricing per 1000 Minutes Audio for Single Host $0.99 Video HD for Single Host $3.99 Video Full HD for Single Host $8.99 Audio for Multiple Hosts $1.99 Video HD for Multiple Hosts $7.99 Video Full HD for Multiple Hosts $15.99

2. api.video

The flexible APIs delivered by api.video allows you to integrate personalized live streaming into your software or apps. This live-streaming SDK's CDN includes over 100 servers to help marketers enjoy a global reach. It lets you optimize your live streams and broadcast them on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitch. Moreover, its DVR feature allows viewers to rewind the live stream by up to an hour for personalized viewing.

Key Features

video provides a secure streaming atmosphere with advanced security measures, including RTMPS and SRT.

SDKs offered by this platform can help you enjoy latency rates as low as 3 seconds for a smooth broadcasting experience.

With this API, developers will be able to transform RTMP streams into HLS, with video quality ranging from 240p to 2160p.

Pricing Plans

Video Delivery: $0.0017 per minute of video delivered

$0.0017 per minute of video delivered Video Hosting: Around $0.00285 per minute of video stored

3. Dyte

As one of the best video streaming SDK providers, Dyte.io offers scalable and highly customizable streaming solutions to content creators. Through its advanced features, this platform lets users share their screens with the audience to help them showcase products or services during the stream. Plus, streamers can enhance interaction by integrating features like chat, emojis, and quizzes into their live broadcasts.

Key Features

It also provides custom layouts and multi-platform support to assist businesses and brands in effectively engaging with their target audience.

This iOS video streaming SDK offers an in-depth analysis of user engagement and stream performance during live broadcasts.

offers an in-depth analysis of user engagement and stream performance during live broadcasts. With Dyte, you can stream to up to 10,000 viewers while maintaining a latency of just 2 seconds.

Pricing Plans

Streaming Plan: $0.002 per user for every minute (for viewers)

$0.002 per user for every minute (for viewers) Streaming for Ingestion: $0.04 for every minute

4. BytePlus

While talking about the best live streaming APIs, BytePlus stands out due to its ability to moderate streams by allowing hosts to clear the screen or removing inappropriate comments. You can incorporate these advanced video-streaming SDKs into your apps to help you broadcast directly from mobiles. Furthermore, users can easily switch between portrait and landscape modes to suit different streaming scenarios.

Key Features

Additionally, it lets hosts access live room details and mute audience members' microphones during the stream.

BytePlus also offers APIs that enable streaming via the phone's camera or screen-sharing function.

Other than that, its SDK even includes beauty AR effects and special filters to enhance the broadcaster's appearance.

Pricing Plans

Contact Sales Team

5. Amazon IVS

Amazon’s Interactive Video Service is an advanced live-streaming SDKs provider that enables users to create interactive broadcasts. With its built-in polling and voting capabilities, streamers can receive real-time feedback from viewers during low-latency streams. Apart from that, content creators and marketers can also stream live with latency of less than 300 milliseconds to any audience member.

Key Features

Additionally, the API's chat feature allows streamers and audiences to communicate with each other during a stream to create a sense of community.

It supports broadcast-level video delivery to millions of viewers at a time for amplified reach.

Moreover, developers can benefit from its video streaming SDK by building applications that merge video and audio from several broadcasters.

Pricing Plans

Type of the Channel Price per hour Standard $2.00 Advanced HD $0.85 Advanced SD $0.50 Basic $0.20

6. VideoSDK

While discussing live streaming API providers, VideoSDK comes to our mind, as it enables you to create two-way interactive streams without compromising on quality. It supports up to 25 co-streamers, which proves valuable for enhanced interaction during podcasts and interviews. Other than that, the APIs provided by this platform even let you switch viewers into co-hosts during the stream.

Key Features

With VideoSDK, you have the flexibility to choose from various video stream resolutions.

Apart from that, you can personalize the visual elements during a stream to align with your brand's style.

This secure video streaming SDK offers cross-platform compatibility, making it ideal for every type of streamer and content creator.

Pricing Plans

Live Streaming: $0.0015 per viewer for a minute

7. VONAGE

With its advanced live streaming solutions, VONAGE supports broadcasting to popular social platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube. Moreover, it enables marketers to engage with over fifteen thousand viewers in real-time and reach millions more with its live streaming SDK. Besides that, the APIs delivered by this platform let you stream various content types, including talking heads, motion graphics, and slides.

Key Features

These SDKs integrate Full HD WebRTC and HLC technology into both web browsers and mobile apps to enhance your streaming quality.

Additionally, its dynamic layout allows you to interact with your audience seamlessly without needing to leave the screen.

Using this API, streamers can offer an immersive audio experience to their viewers with advanced 3D sound technology.

Pricing Plans

HLS Streaming Up to HD: $0.0015 per viewer for a minute

$0.0015 per viewer for a minute HLS Streaming Full HD: $0.003 per viewer for a minute

8. Sendbird

Sendbird's live streaming SDKs enable seamless broadcasting from both mobile and desktop applications. Through these APIs, streamers can enjoy an impressively low latency rate of just 100ms, delivering near real-time streaming experiences. Other than that, the platform can handle up to a hundred thousand participants during a live-stream event to boost audience engagement.

Key Features

They provide specific iOS video streaming SDKs designed to integrate advanced streaming features into your iPhone apps.

designed to integrate advanced streaming features into your iPhone apps. It includes advanced live chat features to help streamers actively engage with their audience throughout the stream.

The cloud infrastructure of this platform is supported by 6 AWS regions, which enhances global streaming performance.

Pricing Plans

Talk to Sales

9. MUX

Users seeking a developer-friendly API for building live streaming capabilities on web or mobile applications can opt for MUX. Other than broadcasting your live streams, it even automatically records your streams and makes them available right after the event. Moreover, this video streaming SDK imposes no maximum limits on live streams, allowing you to broadcast from various sources.

Key Features

Streamers and marketers can further enhance video delivery by utilizing MUX's multiple CDNs.

Using these APIs, you can stream from any device, including mobile apps, hardware encoders, and broadcast software with RTMP support.

Additionally, this API offers a live simulcasting feature to help you restream to specific

Pricing Plans

Starter: $10 per month

$10 per month Custom: Starting from around $3000 per month

10. Agora

Agora provides marketers and content creators with live-streaming SDKs with ultra-low latency for global broadcasts. To cater to the diverse needs of the users, these APIs support streaming at both low and high bitrates for a buffer-free experience. While carrying out streams on this platform, users can utilize its AI-powered noise suppression feature to make sure that annoying background noise does not disrupt your stream.

Key Features

Additionally, this platform features cross-channel co-hosting to let streamers broadcast live across up to four different channels in one go.

These APIs and SDKs enable smooth, real-time interaction between hosts and audiences through both video and audio.

Using APIs delivered by this platform, you can record your live broadcasts for future sharing on other social media sites.

Pricing Plans

Interactive Live Streaming: Starts from $0.99 for 1000 minutes

Starts from $0.99 for 1000 minutes Broadcast Stream: Starts from $0.59 for 1000 minutes

Conclusion

As we summarize, video streaming SDKs facilitate the smooth integration of broadcasting abilities into a wide range of services. With numerous API options at your disposal, you can easily initiate, manage, and control live streaming sessions. Among these options, ZEEGOCLOUD stands out as the top choice, thanks to its user-friendly live streaming SDKs that make integration effortless.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor