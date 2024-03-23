New Delhi (India), March 23: In the diverse landscape of India’s achievers, ten individuals stand out for their remarkable contributions across various domains. From education to entrepreneurship, politics to technology, these influential personalities symbolize the essence of Indian excellence and innovation. As we delve into the stories of Eishwar N Maanay, Sudarshan Sabat, Dr. Rajesh Reddy S, Rohit Sharma, Sameena Rishesse, Gautam Adani, Dr. Manoj Sharma, Dr. Imad Khan, Brijbhan Singh Rathore, and Himsikha Hazarika, we uncover the driving force behind their impact on India’s trajectory.

1. Eishwar N Maanay

Eishwar N Maanay, the dynamic and visionary Dean of BNM Institute of Technology. Committed to nurturing the holistic development of young minds, he spearheads a transformative approach to education. Emphasizing upskilling and cutting-edge teaching methods, he establishes groundbreaking partnerships with industry leaders, providing students with real-world exposure. A true proponent of hands-on learning, he serves as an inspiring mentor, empowering the leaders of tomorrow. Visit for more information: https://www.linkedin.com/in/emaanay

2.Sudarshan Sabat

Mr.Sudarshan Sabat, founder and chairman of Sudarshan Group of Company. It is an organization that provides training in various fields to people. Our mission is to magnify the strengths of Indians and help them achieve peak level performance in their life. Mr sabat is the founder of Indian Trainers Academy that offers a platform for trainers to spread awareness about the concept of mind training all over India. Till date, we have successfully created 200+ trainers who are taking charge in taking his legacy ahead. Mr Sabat is creating an empire of Training fraternity, where he wants to create 1000 + trainers in this company. These trainers are going to represent us and help in transforming 10% of the Indian population to become financially free in their life. Visit for more information: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sudarshansabat/

3. Dr. Rajesh Reddy S

Rajesh Reddy embarked on an entrepreneurial journey focused on sustainable farming and rural economic development. His remarkable work in agriculture and sustainable farming practices earned him numerous awards and accolades. Notably, he received the Champions of Change award in Karnataka, presented by the Honorable Governor of Karnataka Mr. Thawar Chand Gehlot. The World Human Rights Protection Commission honored him with an honorary doctorate for his substantial contributions to social work and business. Rajesh Reddy’s impact extended to international recognition, as he was featured in Forbes and Fortune India. Additionally, he was distinguished as the Best Entrepreneur by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

4. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Gurunath Sharma, born on April 30, 1987, is an iconic figure in Indian cricket, currently leading the national team across all formats. Revered as one of the finest batsmen of his era and a legendary opening batter, Sharma’s prowess lies in his impeccable timing, graceful strokes, exceptional six-hitting ability, and remarkable leadership acumen. With numerous batting records to his name, including the most sixes in international cricket, the highest number of double centuries in ODIs, and an impressive tally of centuries at Cricket World Cups, Sharma continues to redefine excellence on the field. Notably, he holds the record for the most centuries in Twenty20 Internationals and was the first player to achieve five T20I centuries. Sharma’s allegiance extends to the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and to Mumbai in domestic cricket, where he continues to inspire aspiring cricketers with his stellar performances and unwavering dedication to the sport.

5. Sameena Rishesse

From a young age, Sameena’s passion for beauty and glamour was evident. With unwavering determination and support from her family, she embarked on a journey to turn her dreams into reality. Today, as the founder and owner of Rishesse Salon Spa Academy, she’s become one of Mumbai’s top hair colorists. Being one of India’s few Mounir-certified hair artists, she has been serving an elite clientele, including actresses and influencers, for the last 15 years.Beyond her personal success, Sameena is committed to education, offering courses in hair, skin, and makeup at Rishesse. From scientific makeup training to personal grooming, she ensures aspiring beauticians receive top-notch education.Her expertise arises from her extensive qualifications and certifications, which include, but are not limited to: certified in hairdressing from City and Guilds, London; certified skin expert and body treatment from Clara International, Malaysia; verified hair colorist from Harriet Stokes, London; Makeup Atelier from Paris; and Makeup Designer from Los Angeles.

6. Gautam Adani

Gautam Shantilal Adani, an influential Indian billionaire and the Adani Group’s chairman, has left an indelible mark on India’s business sector, particularly in port development and operations. Adani’s proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fueled allegations of cronyism, especially regarding the awarding of energy and infrastructure contracts. Amidst controversy, Adani faced accusations of stock manipulation and fraud by Hindenburg Research in January 2023. However, the Supreme Court’s decision in January 2024 to dismiss further investigations brought some relief. Despite the turmoil, Adani’s fortunes have demonstrated resilience, rebounding from a decline to US$54.2 billion in October 2023 to US$82.3 billion by February 2024. This resurgence underscores Adani’s enduring influence and strategic acumen in navigating the complexities of India’s business landscape.

7. Dr. Manoj Sharma

Dr. Manoj Sharma, CEO of BORT TECHNOLOGY (OPC) PVT LTD, pioneers innovative solutions for global business operations, offering readymade companies with bank account assistance across major financial hubs. Motivated by the market’s need for improved customer service and turnaround times, Dr. Sharma established BORT Technology to revolutionize corporate services. His notable achievements include prestigious awards like the Best Indian Visionary and Leadership Business Icon of 2023 and recognition from esteemed organizations like the World Business Council in Dubai. Dr. Sharma’s contribution to the industry includes the development of BORT technology, which enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and drives innovation. Facing challenges with content accuracy, he implemented advanced AI strategies, ensuring relevance and precision. Dr. Sharma envisions a future where AI empowers businesses ethically and inclusively, advocating for continual learning, resilience, and user-centric focus to excel in the dynamic field of technology. Visit for more information: https://www.borttech.in

8. Dr.Imad khan

Dr. Imad Khan Ruman, a Well Known personality who leads JK Speech & Hearing Centre in Hyderabad, where he pioneers revolutionary solutions for hearing impairment. With over 14 years of experience, Dr. Imad offers comprehensive hearing assessments and customized solutions using the world’s top five hearing aid brands. His client-first approach ensures tailored treatments for individuals of all ages, budgets, and technological preferences. Dr. Imad’s commitment to eradicating the stigma around hearing loss is evident in JKSHC’s invisible hearing aid offerings, which have transformed the lives of over 50,000 patients. Recognized for his impactful contributions, Dr. Imad has received numerous accolades, including the Best Hearing Centre Nationwide Award 2022 and the IBN MSME Award 2021, affirming his status as an influential figure in audiology Visit for more detail https://maps.app.goo.gl/a9Fqi1YzpAzgooik7?g_st=iw

9. Brijbhan Singh Rathore

Hailing from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, Brijbhan Singh Rathore emerges as a beacon of leadership, blending academic prowess with a commitment to public service. Rathore’s journey commenced at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, excelling not only academically but also in sports, securing state-level accolades. Graduating from CSJM University, Kanpur, Rathore showcased diplomatic finesse in UN simulations, garnering global recognition. In politics, his contributions are remarkable, achieving a 100% accuracy rate in exit polls for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election. With a stellar success rate in national and state elections, Rathore’s journey inspires others to pursue leadership and excellence. His multifaceted talents and dedication position him as a transformative force shaping India’s future.Visit for more information:

https://www.instagram.com/brijbhan_rathore?igsh=bGN0MXQycHp3ZjVo

10.HimsikhaHazarika

Introducing Himsikha Hazarika, a dynamic Software Developer based in Bangalore, who is not only revolutionizing embedded systems but also advocating for holistic wellness practices. Beyond her technical expertise, Himsikha is recognized for her remarkable achievements, including being awarded as the Multi-talented Young Achiever of the Year and the International Star Award. She has also been acknowledged as one of the 20 Indian Influential Personalities Leading the Way in 2023, showcasing her ability to transcend boundaries across various domains. Himsikha envisions a future where technology serves for good and encourages aspiring technologists to prioritize continuous learning and resilience. Her journey exemplifies the perfect blend of innovation and personal well-being, inspiring others to pursue excellence while maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Visit for more information: https://en.wikiflux.org/wiki/index.php/Himsikha_Hazarika

As these ten influencers continue to inspire and shape the nation’s future, their collective influence resonates deeply, guiding us towards progress and prosperity. Let us draw inspiration from their journeys and strive to emulate their commitment to excellence. Together, we can forge a brighter, more promising future for India, driven by innovation, leadership, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

