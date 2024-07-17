10 Indian Students Awarded Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship valued at over Rs 60 Million

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 17: Deakin University is delighted to announce the recipients of its prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship for 2024, following an extensive nationwide search for the most deserving students in India.

Valued at over Rs 6 million, the full-fee scholarships were awarded to ten students: Vishrut Goswami, Aditi Mishra, Tamanna Kalra, Tia Kapoor, Tanvir Kaur Sohi, Tisha Vyas, Hasnain Reza Bilal, Mathanki and Aarav Verma. The winners' names were revealed during an exclusive 'Leaders of Tomorrow' episode, produced in collaboration with Deakin University and broadcast on Times Now and Mirror Now.

Now in its eleventh year, the landmark scholarship program is an extension of Deakin's 'Transforming Lives' initiative and showcases the University's unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with India and removing barriers to a world-class education for Indian students. With this year's cohort, 66 exceptional Indian scholars have benefitted from the program to date.

Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, congratulated the recipients on their remarkable achievements.

"Congratulations to the 2024 recipients for their outstanding efforts. For over three decades, Deakin University's commitment to India and its students has gone from strength to strength, culminating in the most recent opening of our GIFT City campus earlier this year. Our approach has always been 'in India, with India, for India' and as our university prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, we acknowledge how vital this partnership has been to our growth and success," Professor Martin said.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) at Deakin University, expressed her excitement about the scholarship recipients.

"I congratulate the winners and laud the dedication, talent, and passion that has helped them earn this prestigious award," Ms Pawha said. "This scholarship underlines the potential of these incredible students and provides them a gateway to transformative opportunities that can shape their future and the world around them. Deakin is excited to support this journey while looking forward to the fresh perspectives they will bring, the innovative solutions to global challenges they will create, and the Australia-India amity that they will surely extend."

The Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship is a life-changing program providing full tuition fee support and the opportunity to participate in the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program. This holistic approach is further bolstered with workshops, development meetings, and academic mentorship empowers scholars to excel in their professions and leave lasting impacts on their local and global communities.

Vishrut Goswami, one of the 2024 scholarship recipients, shared his excitement, "The scholarship is a life changer and means a lot to me. Coming from a humble background this scholarship will support my education and enable me to explore and experiment with growth opportunities without feeling the financial burden."

The scholarship recipients' parents also expressed their pride and gratitude. "It is indeed a proud moment for us and as parents when we stand on this prestigious university platform with our son, there is nothing more we ask for," said Aarav Verma, a scholarship awardee's father.

To learn more about the Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship, please visit Deakin University Vice-Chancellors Meritorious 100 per cent Scholarship, India.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu.au

