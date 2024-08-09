10 lakh gig jobs and 2.5 lakh contract workers are expected to be hired by e-commerce companies: Teamlease

New Delhi [India] August 9 : As the festive season is approaching, E-commerce companies are planning to hire additional personnel, including 10 lakh gig workers and 2.5 lakh contractual staff, highlights a report by TeamLease Services.

The report noted that the E-commerce industry is set to witness a significant 35 per cent surge in sales during the upcoming festive season, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

To meet the anticipated demand, e-commerce companies are planning to hire additional personnel, to ensure smooth operations and on-time deliveries during the festive rush. This growth reflects the sector's strong expansion and the rising consumer confidence in online shopping.

"This festive season, E-commerce will drive sales and fuel job creation on a massive scale. With 10 lakh gig workers and 2.5 lakh contractual staff to be employed, the e-commerce sector's role in employment generation will be significantly impacted" said Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head at TeamLease Services

The report also added that major quick commerce companies are also expanding into new cities and broadening their product offerings beyond groceries to include electronics, beauty products, home decor, wellness items, and other general merchandise.

According to the report, these companies are positioning themselves as comprehensive online supermarkets, offering a wide range of products to cater to diverse consumer needs. Unlike traditional Kirana stores, which typically focus on essential items, these rapid commerce platforms provide a broader selection, including special categories for festival-related goods.

"Projections indicate that by 2026, the inclusive nature of the sector will be evident, with tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and rural India driving more than 60 per cent of the demand for e-commerce" added Balasubramanian.

The report also highlighted that the E-commerce industry handled 20 lakh orders per day during the last financial year, and this year it is aiming to surpass this in the upcoming festive season.

The National Logistics Policy, which aims to improve cost-effectiveness and logistical efficiency, is playing a crucial role in supporting this growth, particularly by streamlining deliveries to remote areas.

As the festive season approaches, e-commerce companies are ramping up their hiring efforts across various roles, including delivery personnel, warehouse workers, customer service representatives, and positions in packaging, labelling, quality control, and order fulfilment.

