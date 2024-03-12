10 Outstanding Leaders to watch in 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 12: Meet 10 remarkable leaders poised to make significant impact in 2024 and beyond. From diverse fields and backgrounds, they exemplify innovation, vision, and dedication to positive change.

1. Uppal Shah & Hemant Shah

Uppal Shah & Hemant Shah, the dynamic duo behind JK Sugars Group, are reshaping India's sugar and allied industry. Emerging from humble beginnings, they pursued audacious dreams, garnering admiration from peers and seniors alike. Uppal Shah, a visionary akin to Alexander in the sugar world, and Hemant Shah, a forward-thinking prodigy, lead JK Sugars Group with unwavering principles. Their motto, "Sky is the beginning. Not the Limit," epitomizes their relentless pursuit of excellence. They've introduced innovative products like eBuySugar.com, India's largest B2B Trade Portal, ChiniMandi.com, the world's largest sugar news portal, AgriMandi.live for agri commodities research, SEIC Conference for networking, and SEIA Awards for industry recognition.

2. BM Farookh

Mangalore industrialist BM Farookh has been chosen as the Chairman of the India OIC Trade Council, following the successful India OIC Trade Conference held in Delhi's Niryat Bhawan. The conference marked a pivotal moment, uniting delegates from India and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations. Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi highlighted India's global leadership role, emphasizing peace initiatives. Ambassador Amrit Lugun focused on robust economic relations, while Mrs. Zaliktou Boubacar stressed collaboration potential with Niger. Chairman BM Farookh outlined seven task forces for collaboration, notably in renewable energy, and expressed dedication to enhancing India-OIC relations. The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to economic ties, mutual understanding, and regional peace.

3. Hanshi Premjit Sen

In the realm of sports legends, Bengal boasts a rich history of iconic figures inspiring generations. From cricket's Saurav Ganguly to football's Bhaichung Bhutia, these luminaries have left an indelible mark. Yet, amidst this illustrious company emerges a new beacon of inspiration, Hanshi Premjit Sen, a pioneer in the realm of Karate. As President of the Karate Do Association of Bengal and Joint Secretary of Karate India Organisation, his influence spans nationally. Recognized as "Times Men of the Year 2022" and "Bengal Icon 2023," his achievements redefine excellence in martial arts, setting a precedent for aspiring athletes nationwide.

4. Amar and Poonam Sanganeria

Discover the essence of bespoke luxury at Packman Home Furnishings, where Amar and Poonam Sanganeria weave elegance and functionality into every creation. With a legacy steeped in style and substance, Packman has redefined soft furnishings since its inception. From opulent villas to corporate houses, their expertise transcends boundaries. Embracing a holistic approach, Packman crafts immersive experiences tailored to your vision, whether for homes or grand palaces. Step into their Kolkata studio, a sanctuary of creativity, where fabrics and design harmonize to narrate your space's story. Let Packman be your partner in the journey of transforming dreams into reality, where artistry, elegance, and innovation converge to shape your perfect haven.

5. Uttam Malick

Trade Commissioner Hon. Uttam Malick, newly appointed for Ghana and West Africa, is accelerating India's economic ties. India Africa Trade Council celebrated the India Africa conference, fostering collaborations between India and Lesotho. Hon. Malick signed MOUs, emphasizing support for robust partnerships. Ghana's exports to India, notably in gold and cashews, reached $1.18B. India, exporting pharmaceuticals and more, contributed $749M. The delegation's visit to Ghana focused on engaging ministries, Free Zones, and agriculture stakeholders. Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, aims to deepen India-Ghana ties, exploring opportunities in farming and infrastructure. The ceremony marked Malick's appointment and emphasized the growing economic relations.

6. Dr. Dasharathraj K Shetty

Dr. Dasharathraj K Shetty (www.drshetty.in), an Associate Professor at MIT, Manipal, and the Managing Director of Ganglia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Manipal, is renowned for his extensive academic credentials and significant leadership contributions in both Education, Technology and Community development. Holding multiple degrees, including a PhD(Computer Science & Eng), an MBA( Finance), MTech( Computer Science & Eng) and an MPhil in Management. Dr. Shetty's commitment to research is underscored by his publication of over 100 articles in esteemed journals, around 60 indexed in databases like SCOPUS and Web of Science. As the General Secretary of the Indian Bureau of Administrators and Technocrats and as a trustee of the Bailoor Krishna Rao Memorial Gymkhana, his influence extends beyond academia. Nationally recognised, Dr. Shetty was heralded by a reputed magazine as one of the top 10 leaders who make India a global bright spot. His "Outstanding Leadership Award" at the Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai highlights his innovative approach to merging entrepreneurial experiences with educational practices. Dr. Shetty's diverse accomplishments position him as an exceptional leader in Academia, Technological innovation, and Community involvement.

7. Dr. Rahul Kumar

Dr. Rahul Kumar, a distinguished orthopedic surgeon, boasts a decade of expertise and is the esteemed founder of Trauma & Joint Clinic. Based in Delhi NCR, he offers his specialized services at clinics in Greater Kailash, Delhi, and Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, UP. Dr. Kumar serves as an Orthopedic Consultant at renowned institutions like Kashvi Multispeciality Hospital, Prayag Hospital, Noida and Diyos Hospital, Delhi. With notable tenures at prestigious hospitals including St Stephen's, Max Hospitals in Delhi and Gurgaon, and Fortis Escorts, his commitment to patient care is unwavering. Patients in Delhi NCR trust Dr. Rahul Kumar for his extensive experience and exceptional orthopedic care.

8. Dr. Durgaprasad Reddy

Dr. Durgaprasad Reddy is a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon who has performed more than 16,000 major heart surgeries on both adults and children & He has done more successful heart transplants also. His association with Vydehi Hospital started in the year 2004. He now serves as the Head of the Vydehi Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences at the Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences in Bengaluru. He is also the Director of the Dalvikot Wound Care Center and the Vydehi Super Specialty Hospital in Bengaluru. Dr. Reddy has several research publications published in national and international journals. He has also given several research papers at national and international conferences. He is also a philanthropist who has organized many free health screening clinics and charitable contributions. He has received several national and international accolades in recognition of the outstanding contributions he has made to the medical field. He shared his journey and how he overcame all obstacles during the Times Applaud Leaders Talk.

9. Ahtesham Shaikh

Ahtesham Shaikh came to India from Saudi Arabia in 2014. Ahtesham was working in Saudi Arabia before deciding to establish his ventures in India. After initially trying his hand in businesses like real estate, he later started the dhaba business. Nawab's Dhaba is a popular restaurant located in the city of Bhiwandi in the Thane district of Maharashtra, India. It is known for serving a variety of Indian and Mughlai cuisine, including dishes like biryani, kebabs, tandoori chicken, and more. Bhiwandi, dubbed the "City of Dhaba," finds its culinary essence in places like Nawab Dhaba. With its traditional flavors and Nawabi ambiance, it's become an icon. The dhaba offers a welcoming atmosphere, complete with a children's play area, ensuring families enjoy both delicious food and a comfortable dining experience. Quality and hospitality remain paramount, ensuring patrons keep coming back. During the Times Applaud Leaders Talk, he recounted his journey and triumphantly detailed how he overcame every obstacle along the way.

10. Nysa Doshi

Nysa Doshi, a seven-year-old entrepreneur and self-taught hooper, founded Nysa Huletics - a platform where kids learn hula hooping. At five, she set a world record for the fastest hula hoop spin, sparking her passion for teaching. Despite initial doubts, Nysa persisted, conducting online classes and gaining momentum with friends as her first students. Overcoming challenges, she now boasts a student base of over 250, testament to her dedication and their trust. Beyond hula hooping, Nysa loves writing, traveling, and spending time outdoors. Remarkably, she authored three books "POWER OF PRACTICE" at five, "CUTE STORIES WITH MORAL" at six, and "THE ZOOMING ROCKET" at seven, all available on Amazon. Her journey embodies resilience, creativity, and a commitment to spreading joy and fitness through hula hooping. During the Times Applaud Leaders Talk, she shared her success mantra.

