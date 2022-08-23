10 Quiz Going Viral on TikTok

New Delhi (India), August 23: The quiz and tests are everywhere on social media. It seems like almost everyone is sharing a quiz or test with their friends on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. But where did these quizzes and tests come from?

Surprisingly, they’re all coming from the new app TikTok. TikTok has quickly become the go-to app for creating and sharing quizzes and tests because of its easy-to-use interface and large user base.

In these videos, users take a quiz or test designed by someone else and then post their results online. Often, these quizzes and tests go viral, garnering tens of thousands (or even hundreds of thousands) of views.

Here are ten such quiz or test videos that have done exceptionally well on TikTok.

The Rice Purity Test is a fun way to see how innocent you are. It’s a popular quiz on TikTok, and it’s easy to see why. The test asks you a series of questions about your sexual experiences, and at the end, you get a score that tells you how pure you are. While the test is meant to be light-hearted and fun, it can also be illuminating. It can help you to reflect on your sexual experiences and figure out what you want for your future. Whether you’re a virgin or not, the Rice Purity Test is a great way to learn more about yourself.

If you’re a fan of TikTok, then you’ve probably seen the “‘What Kind of Human Feeling Are You?” quiz making its rounds. The quiz, which was created by user @co3moanin, asks participants to answer a series of questions about their emotions and personality traits. Based on their answers, the quiz assigns them a “human feeling” label, such as “joyful,” “tired,” or “sad.” While the quiz is entertaining, it also offers insights into how we express our emotions. For example, someone who is labeled as “tired” might need to take some time to relax and recharge, while someone who is “sad” might benefit from talking to a friend or therapist. Ultimately, the quiz can help us to better understand our emotional needs and how we can address them.

The Human Emotion

The Human Emotion Quiz on TikTok is a fun way to test your knowledge of human emotions. The quiz consists of 20 questions, each of which asks you to identify the emotion that is being expressed in a given image. The quiz is based on the work of psychologist Paul Ekman, who developed a system for categorizing human emotions. The quiz is a great way to learn more about emotions and how to read them to others. It’s also a lot of fun, and you may even discover some new emotions that you didn’t know existed. So why not give it a try? You may be surprised at what you learn about yourself.

Little Miss

This is another Quiz going viral on TikTok. Its hashtag #littlemiss already has 190 million views and 130k people have played Quiz. It originated from The book “Little Miss” which was released in 1981 by Roger Hargreaves. The series introduced different characters such as bossy, naughty, or sunny Littlemisses to name a few; they all have something unique about them that makes the reader want more!

Mental Age Quiz

If you’re anything like me, you’re always curious about what your true mental age might be. After all, we all know that age is just a number. So how do you find out your real mental age? Well, there’s now a quiz on TikTok that can help you with that!

The “What is my mental age?” quiz is simple but pretty revealing. All you have to do is answer a series of questions about your habits and preferences. Based on your answers, the quiz will give you a score that corresponds to your mental age.

I took the quiz and was surprised to learn that my mental age is actually younger than my chronological age. I guess that means I’m still young at heart! If you’re curious about your own mental age, go ahead and take the quiz for yourself. You might be surprised by the results.

The Love Language Quiz

Do you want to find out what your love language is? Well, take this quiz! The website 5 Love Languages has created a fun way for people of all ages and relationships to be able (or looking) to spot their best match. Simply click “Start the Quiz” on whatever device you’re using when prompted with “Are You Sure?” Then answer questions about things like relationship size/type; how meaningful certain actions were such as giving flowers or cooking dinner together — after answering these demographic definitions they will show percentiles based off.

What is Your Weakness Quiz

The “What Is Your Weakness?” A quiz on TikTok is a popular challenge that asks users to identify their biggest flaw. While the quiz is meant to be lighthearted, it can also be revealing and thought-provoking. With just eight questions, it’s easy to see why the ‘What Is Your Weakness?’ The short nature makes for an interactive experience that encourages users not only to answer but also to share their answers with others!

Reality Personality Check

The Reality Personality Check Test on TikTok is a fun way to find out more about yourself and your friends. There are 11 random questions on this quiz, but the results aren’t just answers like “You’re a whiny little bitch and you just need to shut up.” Instead, there is also extensive feedback from other users who took it too! One person got ‘ur head is way too far up your ass’ which I think we can all agree makes their achievements as well- Gainaxing deserves some recognition here… thank goodness for those filter bubbles.

Psychology Test

Kamri Noel’s TikTok of her high score has gone viral, with many people sharing their results and encouraging others not to be discouraged after seeing that some got higher scores than them.

The video was uploaded on April 18th by influencer Kamri Noel who currently holds an average test-taking percentile rank between 94% – 99%. It now boasts over 300k views in under two weeks!

Hearing Age Test

The “Hearing Age Test” is a new TikTok trend that’s gone viral after a video posted by fitness coach Justin Agustin two weeks ago. He wrote “this test will determine how old your hearing is” in the description, and people are loving it! The original post has been credited to Jarred Jermaine who created this fun social experiment on Facebook last year but turned into something more when shared through Instagram stories – proving once again why we can always count on them for creativity.

Conclusion

So, these are the recommendations for the best quiz games that are trending in the Tik Tok world. You can give these quiz games a try and see how much you can score. There is no harm in giving them a shot as they are completely free and easy to access.

Also, these quiz games can be extremely addictive, so make sure you don’t get too caught up in them!

