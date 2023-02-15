10 Rising Entrepreneurs Making Remarkable Difference in their Fields

New Delhi [India], February 15: Entrepreneurial skills are sharpened with consistent efforts and zeal to achieve the set goals. Their remarkable performances made their visibility followed by many that can be the turning point in their lives. They provide solutions to many of your needs far beyond your expectations with their expertise and skills and capture their position in the market with a multibillion business graph.

It’s high time to get the sparkling to thrive of 10 such entrepreneurs making a difference in their field with their success reveal:

1) Vishal Tak

Hennahub India is a D2C company founded by Vishal Tak in 2019 and Hennahubstore in 2021. These D2C companies deal in the manufacturing of Organic Henna powder and Herbals Supplies. Under the name “ORGASURE”, this newly ushering brand is making its way to one of the best henna and indigo manufacturers all over India. Their focus stays on providing premium quality henna with premium packaging, timely shipping, trusted service, and loyalty towards their distributors and ayurvedic company. Delivering trust and quality henna products to their consumers at the best prices stays as their motto. Hennahub India is setting a new standard in the henna industry.

2) Dr Roshan Roddrigues

Atlantis Media Ventures Limited was formed on 19 / 2 / 2021 by Dr. Roshan Roddrigues. Integrated Media Agency offers one-stop media & entertainment solutions under one roof. Their USP is One Agency One Retainer format, with clients getting seamless integration of content across media and saving lakhs of rupees in multiple agency retainers. He has completed a Google certification course, so have in-depth knowledge of digital marketing. He is a media specialist with hands-on experience across strategy, marketing, planning, and creative direction for campaigns, and knows media & production rates to get the best deals for clients.

3) Ram Chandra

Ram Chandra is the founder of QuitSure, which was established in December 2020. It is an app-based program that trains the user’s mind to dislike smoking. It purely focuses on psychological addiction, which is the root cause of any addiction. Through QuitSure, Ram, an alumnus of IIT and IIM, is creating a new field of mind-hacking to transform behaviour and habits. His app QuitSure has helped more than 50,000 smokers from 150+ countries quit smoking in the last two years. Ram is passionate about creating global social impact.

4) Coach Nikhil Gambhir

Founder & CEO of Grow 25X, Coach Nikhil Gambhir, is on a Mission “Ab Business Karega India”. He is an International Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer, and 25X Business Coach. It is the First Affiliate Marketing Company in India, Which is Giving Leads worth Rs. 50 Lakhs to all Affiliates, Entrepreneurship Training for 5 Years worth Rs. 38 lakhs, and Personal Support for Building the Startups of all Digital Entrepreneurs. They, as a team, created thousands of Entrepreneurs by changing the Current Job Mindset of Indian Society. He helps Startups & Corporates to Grow at 25X Speed. He has Multi Lakhs Followers on YouTube & Instagram. To Get 1000+ Business & Sales Trainings along with 300000+ Practical Examples and to achieve 5 Years Goal in just 1 Year, you can get associated. They are on a mission to create 10 Lakh Multi Millionaires in India.

5) Ashwin Bhosle

A first-generation entrepreneur & founder of Winspage Envoy OPC Pvt Ltd, Ashwin provides IT consultancy to educational & research institutions. Under his flagship initiative, “Elite Algo Systems”, Ashwin serves as an Algorithmic Trading consultant. A University Medallist in PG Bioinformatics, he is also a lecturer at Shri Shivaji Science College Amravati. His hustle is going global as he plans to enter the financial markets of other developing economies. His work has received recognition from The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and was selected in Microsoft BizSpark 2014. His clientele includes high net-worth CxOs of leading MNCs.

6) Anurag Mehta

Anurag Mehta, the founder of Nita Mehta Foods, established a complete Kitchen Solutions company in 2018, focusing on products to make cooking easy & delightful for homemakers. It was Co-Founded by Legendary Chef Nita Mehta using her 40 years of experience and expertise. The right formulation with the right ingredients makes their affordable products superior to the competition with varieties of Spices, Pickles, Besan, Soya chunks & granules, Oats, seasonings, Honey, and Noodles to impart great taste, flavours & aroma with health. Available offline in stores and on online platforms – Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart, and nitamehta.

7) Prince Patel

Prince Patel is the Founder & CEO of Oops Technologies PVT. LTD. They are Bridging the gap between the ONLINE and OFFLINE retail experience for customers by selling real 3D fitting experiences. They are Technology specialists with over seven years of experience in Sensors, Imaging, Machine Vision, Hardware Design, and Manufacturing. It not only solves sizing issues but helps customers determine whether or not an item’s colour, pattern, or fit suits their personal style and appearance. Prince Patel is on a mission to change India’s technology industry ahead of time with the top most listing pitch that can change the way of lifestyle with technologies.

8) Smith Gonsalves

A prodigy in the information security space, Smith Gonsalves is one of India’s youngest cyber evangelists and InfoSec professionals.

Smith has been in the industry since age 15 and has eight years of quality experience — with industry leaders and as an entrepreneur. He even functioned as a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer and Security Advisor.

In 2019, he established his boutique cyber security firm, CyberSmithSECURE, which now secures some of the world’s biggest MNCs and Unicorn startups.

He is also passionate about helping young enthusiasts in the industry grow and frequently holds seminars to guide and inspire them!

9) Basavanth Kumar M P

Medhavi SuperFoods, under the leadership of founder Basavanth Kumar M P, has emerged as a front-runner in both the online and offline premium cold-pressed oil markets. Our commitment to tradition shines through in our use of wood cold pressing to extract pure, nutrient-rich oils without any chemical additives. Our products, meeting international food safety standards, offer the authentic flavour of the world’s finest wood cold-pressed oils, appealing to both gourmet enthusiasts and hedonists. As we look to the future, our growth plans include expansion through franchised retail outlets.

10) Mukesh Jha

Introtallent Private Limited (An EdTech Company) is blessed with Mukesh Jha as an Entrepreneur, Founder & CEO @ Introtallent. A passionate Entrepreneur, Data Science & AI Practitioner, and Mentor with over 18 years of experience in driving business growth, solving key business problems of fortune 50 companies, and helping professionals with competency building. Their value proposition includes a personalized mentoring approach to help learners with their areas of improvement with an updated curriculum and project-based learning. The company has enabled the career transformation of more than 21k learners/professionals globally into Data Science/Analytics. Introtallent has over 98% placement record so far.

The distinctive observation and analysis get layered with an advanced technological approach, leading innovation to begin to catch hold of the space for such entrepreneurs, who never take rest until the last stone is unturned to get their desired target.

