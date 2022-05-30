100 HDFC customers receive SMS of Rs 13cr credited in their account

In Tamil Nadu, HDFC Bank (HDFC) on Sunday, the bank had deposited Rs 13 crore in more than 100 of its customers each in their accounts. However, after some time, the customer's happiness waned. A mistake made by HDFC Bank in the country has now become a topic of discussion. A mobile SMS was received by 100 customers of T Nagar HDFC Bank branch in Chennai. In the message, the bank had mentioned that Rs 13 crore had been deposited in each customer's account. This means that the bank had made a total deposit of Rs 1300 crore in various accounts. As soon as such a large amount came into the account, the customers could not believe it. Some even feared their accounts have been hacked and they went straight to the police station.

Police contacted the bank branch officials, who were later told that the wrong SMS had been sent due to some technical glitches. The process of software patch was underway at the bank branch. So this problem arose. However, the related issues were limited to a few accounts at the same HDFC Bank branch in Chennai. According to HDFC sources, the incident was due to a technical glitch. No hacking has taken place and Rs 13 crore has not been credited to the accounts of 100 customers. The SMS was sent only because of a software error. The process of withdrawing money from the account concerned was restricted as soon as the incident was reported. But the right to deposit money continued.

