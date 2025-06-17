100 mainline EMUs will be introduced to ease short-distance commutes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Manesar (Haryana) [India], June 17 : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday that 100 mainline EMUs of 16 and 20 coaches will be introduced to ease short-distance commutes.

While talking at the inauguration of India's largest Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal at Maruti Suzuki, Manesar, in the presence of CM Nayab Singh Saini, the minister said, "To upgrade passenger trains, 100 mainline EMUs of 16 and 20 coaches will be introduced, which will ease short-distance commutes. A new factory has been built in Kazipet, and 100 such trains will be manufactured there."

The minister also mentioned the plans to add 50 new Namo Bharat trains. He further added that, "around 1,300 Amrit Stations are being developed, and the ones that are ready were inaugurated together by PM Modi from Bikaner. In that line, 100 more stations will be ready by December 2025, and by 2026, around 500 more stations will be completed."

Last month, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana was launched. Under this initiative, over 1,300 railway stations nationwide are being redeveloped. In Gujarat, 87 stations are being modernised at a cost of Rs 6,303 crore.

At the event, the Union Minister also addressed the issues related to how many people use bots to block Tatkal tickets. Addressing the issue, the minister said, "Various issues were raised that many people use bots to block Tatkal tickets, but from 1st July, only those whose KYC is done will be able to book Tatkal tickets. At the booking window too, only those who show their ID will get the ticket."

"Another new update has been implemented in the Bikaner division earlier, the reservation chart was shown only 4 hours in advance, but now we have experimented with showing it 24 hours earlier. We received good feedback from passengers," the minister said.

