100 per cent DECODED Major Updates in CBSE Additional Practice Questions | Sample Papers For Class 10th& 12th Boards

New Delhi [India], September 23: CBSE has released an Additional set of Practice Questions | Sample Papers 2023-24 for classes 10 & 12 in some specific subjects. The primary purpose of these Additional Practice Questions is to enhance students' competencies and reinforce their grasp of concepts. The CBSE board exam paper for 2024 will strictly adhere to the new & updated Sample Paper released on 31st March &August 2023respectively. The practice questions serve as valuable tools for students to refine their skills, adapt to diverse question formats, and achieve success in the upcoming board exams.

To get more clarity let's explore the distinctive features of these practice papers and their role in enhancing students' competencies.

A VIBRANT MIX OF DIFFERENT TYPOLOGIES OF QUESTIONS

Objective Type Questions:

Multiple Choice Questions: In CBSE Additional Practice Questions | Sample Papers 2023-24 for Class 10 & 12, these questions offer multiple options, including the correct answer and distracters. They are strategically crafted to assess understanding and identify specific misconceptions or errors.

Assertion-Reason: This format requires students to evaluate statements and provide reasoning, fostering critical thinking.

Statement-based Questions: These questions prompt students to respond to statements by drawing upon their knowledge.

Picture/Cartoon/Source-based Questions: These questions challenge students to interpret visuals and external sources to answer, promoting analytical skills.

Subjective Types:

Short & Long Answer Types: These questions demand comprehensive responses and may be combined with source, information, data, or case-based elements.

50 % COMPETENCY BASED QUESTIONS

One noteworthy aspect of the CBSE Additional Practice Questions | Sample Papers 2023-24 for Class 10 & 12 is the increased emphasis on competency-based questions. These questions gauge a student's ability to apply concepts in practical situations. For instance, in multiple-choice questions (MCQs), answer choices are meticulously designed to evaluate comprehension and pinpoint specific misconceptions.

The question formats include various types such as Short Answer (SA), Long Answer (LA), Source-based, Case-based, Passage-based, and Integrated assessment questions. These formats aim to test a student's capacity to comprehend and apply knowledge effectively.

ANALYSING A FEW CHANGES OBSERVED

Comparing the earlier released Sample Question Paper with CBSE Additional Practice Questions | Sample Papers 2023-24 for Class 10 & 12, one significant change becomes evident in the original taxonomy, action verbs were used to describe competencies, such as "demonstrate knowledge and understanding," "application of knowledge/concepts," and "formulate, analyze, evaluate, and create." These action verbs guided the assessment process.

Conversely, the additional practice questions replace action verbs with nouns. This alteration aims to offer more clarity and a deeper understanding of concepts through practice. It encourages students to focus on specific cognitive tasks and objectives associated with each question.

This can be evident from the following example-

Sample Question Paper

Additional Practice Question Paper

In conclusion, it's essential to understand that the primary purpose of these additional practice questions is to enhance students' competencies and reinforce their understanding of concepts. While the practice papers are valuable tools for students to refine their skills and adapt to diverse question formats, it's crucial to rely on the Sample Paper released on 31st March & August 2023 as the definitive guide for the upcoming board exams, as it aligns with the official syllabus.

