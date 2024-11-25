100 Percent Plastic-free Husk Glasses Steal the Spotlight at Beverage Week Delhi 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 25: Beverage Week Delhi 2024 not only dazzled attendees with vibrant beverages but also showcased a strong commitment to sustainability. The standout innovation of the event was the introduction of 100% plastic-free husk glasses by One Bamboo Pvt. Ltd., marking their debut in India. These compostable glasses offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic and paper options, setting a new benchmark for sustainable practices at large-scale events.

Rishabh Singh, co-founder of One Bamboo, shared insights into the early development of the product and the challenges of market adoption. "I was initially worried about how well the product would be received," he admitted. However, he credited Zomato for boosting his confidence by supporting the use of these sustainable glasses at their events and concerts, significantly reducing plastic waste. Singh also revealed that One Bamboo is developing food delivery containers made from the same compostable material, aligning with Zomato's vision of achieving carbon- and plastic-neutral deliveries across India.

Singh also expressed gratitude to Team Innovation for demonstrating similar confidence in his product. While many companies overlook environmental concerns, Team Innovation assured him of their commitment to making events more eco-friendly.

With robust industry backing, One Bamboo's husk glasses are paving the way for a greener future and providing a promising solution to the growing challenge of plastic waste at large-scale events in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor