100th Birth Anniversary of Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal

New Delhi [India], July 1: Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, led the "Founder's Ride" commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of his father, Padma Bhushan Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal.

A first-generation entrepreneur, Dr Lall, with his grit and perseverance created one of the country's largest conglomerates, Hero Group and the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp.

100 riders rode for 100 km as a tribute to the 100 years of his legacy. Hero MotoCorp is also organising various company-wide activities in this centennial year, that imbibe the values of Dr Lall, such as blood donation drives across plant locations, corporate & zonal offices and community initiatives.

