101 Music Gujju Chappan Ni Chhati, Chelchabilo Declared Navratri Anthem by Grooving Revellers

New Delhi [India] October 11: The Navratri spirit is soaring high, with Chappan Ni Chhati, Chelchabilo by Gujarat's rockstar Dev Pagli emerging as the season's undisputed anthem. As dandiya lovers twirl to its energetic beats, the song has electrified dance floors across Gujarat and beyond, earning the title of a SUPERHIT by festive revellers everywhere.

The rhythm of Chappan Ni Chhati, Chelchabilo is the heart of Navratri, blending the traditional dandiya essence with a contemporary groove that has dancers lost in a whirl of color, music, and movement. Every beat, driven by Dev Pagli's dynamic voice, stirs the crowd into a euphoric frenzy, creating a track that pulses through the veins of every celebration. The infectious energy of the song turns each clash of dandiya sticks into a vibrant celebration of culture and joy.

A spokesperson from 101 Music shared their delight, stating, “At 101 Music Gujju, we strive to bring music that resonates with both the rich heritage of Gujarat and the modern sensibilities of today's audience. Chappan Ni Chhati, perfectly captures the energy of Navratri, and with Dev Pagli's powerful vocals and Priyesh Vakil's masterful composition, it has become the pulse of dandiya nights everywhere.”

101 Music is not just releasing songs—it's creating moments of celebration. As a collective of passionate music creators and lovers, 101 Music is curating songs that bridge tradition and modernity. Their mission is clear: to deliver music that brings people together on the dance floor while celebrating Gujarat's vibrant cultural rhythms.

This mission was fully realized during their show-stopping performance at the Jio Convention Centre Dandiya, where 101 Music's artists performed Chappan Ni Chhati Chelchabilo live. The dandiya crowd couldn't resist the energetic beats as Dev Pagli's voice filled the hall, and Bandish Vaz's rapid-fire rap added a thrilling twist to the track. Priyesh Vakil's rhythmic genius flowed through every note, turning the performance into an explosion of sound and movement that had the audience dancing non-stop.

A spokesperson from 101 Music added, “Our performance at the Jio Convention Centre was an incredible experience. We aim to deliver music that not only honors our cultural roots but also sets the stage on fire with modern beats. Watching the crowd light up with every note was truly magical.”

As the beats of Chappan Ni Chhati Chelchabilo echoed into the night, the energy never waned, keeping the dandiya crowd on their feet, twirling and tapping to every beat. And now, with Moj Maja Gujarati on the horizon, the excitement for 101 Music's next festive hit is at an all-time high. Moj Maja Gujarati promises to amplify the Navratri spirit even more, with rhythms that will have revellers dancing from dusk till dawn.

With Chappan Ni Chhati, Chelchabilo already a Navratri anthem and Moj Maja Gujarati set to raise the tempo further, 101 Music is ready to keep the dance floors alive all season long.

Watch the official Chappan Ni Chhati Chel Chabilo music video here: youtu.be/LQ-cEhH8IxI?si=ZxZ4lKtYcT8OoK35](https://youtu.be/LQ-cEhH8IxI?si=ZxZ4lKtYcT8OoK35

