10th Annual Meeting of Sajja Heart Foundation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: The Sajja Heart Foundation celebrated its 10th Annual Meeting with a grand event at Green Park Hotel, Begumpet, Hyderabad, attended by a distinguished gathering of Cardiac surgeons, Cardiologists, Nephrologists, Physicians , Surgeons , Research Scholars and Scientists, Practitioners and Residents from various specialties. The event highlighted the Foundation's accomplishments and offered insights into the future of cardiovascular research and care in India.

Inaugural Address by the President of Sajja Heart Foundation

The President of the Sajja Heart Foundation, Dr.Lokeswara Rao Sajja warmly welcomed the audience and reflected on the remarkable journey of the Foundation since its establishment in 2013. He emphasized its mission to improve survival and quality of life for those affected by cardiovascular diseases through research and education.

He outlined the key contributions made by the Foundation in the field of cardiovascular research and surgery, such as conducting India's first multicenter randomized controlled trial in cardiac surgery, the PROMOTE Patency Study, and the ongoing PREDICT Study, supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India. He developed a ground breaking design of mechanical prosthetic heart valve that has been granted US and Indian patents. Currently animal studies are ongoing if this hypothesis is proved will transform the quality of life for patients undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. He urged the medical community to focus on harvesting, analyzing, and publishing their data to create guidelines applicable to the Indian population. The President concluded by welcoming the chief guest, Dr. Vinay K. Nandicoori, and the keynote speaker, Prof. Prabhakaran Dorairaj.

Keynote Speeches

Director of the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, Dr. Vinay K. Nandicoori, addressed the audience. He emphasized the need for growth of research institutions in India and encouraged the medical community to explore gene-related research, particularly in light of emerging challenges such as multidrug-resistant infections. Dr. Nandicoori highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to advance scientific research and find solutions to the prevailing diseases.

Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director and Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at STAR Hospitals, reiterated the significant achievements of the Sajja Heart Foundation and the crucial role it plays in advancing cardiac care in India. He applauded the Foundation for its commitment to research and innovation, noting its contributions to the field of cardiac surgery.

Vision statement of the Sajja Heart Foundation

Dr. Aditya Koppula, Asst Prof of Physiology and Scientist presented the vision statement of the Sajja Heart Foundation, emphasizing its commitment to being a driving force in advancing clinical research in cardiovascular sciences. The Foundation aims not only to promote research but also to ensure that these advancements lead to meaningful improvements in patient care. By creating opportunities for both basic and advanced research, the Foundation seeks to generate knowledge in collaboration with the Research Institutions in Hyderabad. that can be customized to meet the specific needs of the Indian population, ultimately bridging the gap between global scientific advancements and local healthcare challenges.

Oration by Prof. Prabhakaran Dorairaj

Prof. Prabhakaran Dorairaj, Executive Director of the Centre for Chronic Disease Control and Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, has delivered Annual Oration of the Sajja Heart Foundation for the year 2024, an insightful talk, on "Why do Indians have a high propensity to Cardiovascular Disease". He pointed to dietary habits , genetic and environmental factors as a significant contributing factors. He underscored the importance of individual responsibility in preventing the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, marking the successful completion of the 10th Annual Meeting of the Sajja Heart Foundation. The Meeting was an inspiring platform for medical professionals to exchange ideas and collaboration on the future of cardiovascular research and care.

