The 10th H.F.F. Anniversary Festival and 1st S.P.A. Mega Annual Convention witnessed huge participation and were a grand success

Mumbai / Navi Mumbai, [India], June 6: A grand social event was organised on 4th June 2023 to celebrate the 10th Decade Anniversary Celebration of Humanity First Foundation & Annual Convention of Super Power Alliance at the Auditorium of Cidco Exhibition Centre, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Super Power Alliance (S.P.A) – A Business Referral Networking Organisation, organised a Mega Annual Convention to promote the concept of Social Entrepreneurship.

Humanity First Foundation (H.F.F) – A Social Welfare Organisation, organised the 10th H.F.F. Anniversary Festival to highlight the journey of its ten glorious years of Social Work.

The S.P.A. Mega Annual Convention began with a business introduction of visiting card exchange by professionals, followed by entertaining performances. Business video presentations of all members were displayed on LED screens to promote businesses. A special value addition seminar on 6 Secrets of Business Success was also conducted. Mr Anant Potdar – General Manager of Bombay Stock Exchange, and Mr. Sharmil Modi – Business Head of Care Health Insurance Ltd, graced the S.P.A Annual Convention as Special Guest.

The 10th H.F.F. Anniversary Festival celebration was organised on the theme of Nationalism and Social Welfare. The event showcased group dance performances, singing performances, magic shows, acting performances and fashion shows to promote social welfare messages to society. All the ground-level social workers of the organisation were also felicitated with HFF Social Awards.

H.F.F. Excellence Award was awarded to Dr. Pradeep Deshmukh, Mr. Ranjit Kapoor, Mr. Ram Bangad, Mr. Lal Goel, Mr. Rushabh Turakhia, Ms. Seema Khandale, Mr. K.M. Phillip, Ms. Geeta Poduval, Mr. Suresh Kakde, Mr. Mangesh Naik, Mr. Basavraj Gove and many more for their remarkable contribution towards society.

Many famous Bollywood personalities like Actor Vijay Patkar, Actor Ketan Karande, Senior Actor Jehangir Karkaria, Actress Jayanti Bhatia, Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, Writer Imteyaz Hussein and many more graced the event.

More than two thousand audiences witnessed both social value-based events, making it an entertainment-packed and grand success.

