10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 gains momentum with 28 partner countries, 14 organisations on board

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 : Gujarat is poised to host the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in January 2024, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The summit has garnered significant support, with 28 countries and 14 organisations confirming their participation as partner countries and organisations, respectively.

The 28 confirmed partner countries for VGGS 2024 reflect diverse and global participation. These countries include Australia, Bangladesh, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Rwanda, Singapore, Tanzania, Thailand, UAE, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Ghana, and Vietnam.

Each partner country is set to contribute significantly to the summit's success, fostering bilateral relations and opening avenues for collaboration, trade, and investment.

VGGS 2024 boasts the support of 14 partner organisations, reinforcing its stature as a premier global summit.

The partner organisations include the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM India), EPIC India-University of Chicago, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, International Solar Alliance, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Korea Trade and Investment Agency, Netherlands Business Support Office (NBSO), Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, UAE India Business Council, US India Business Council (USIBC), and US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Additionally, the Indian Business Chamber (INCHAM) in Vietnam and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICCI) in Italy are also among the esteemed partner organisations.

Partner countries and organisations have historically played a pivotal role in VGGS editions, contributing to the summit's success by promoting it across diverse platforms.

Their engagement extends beyond representation, fostering socio-economic and cultural collaborations. As catalysts for collaboration, they actively participate in sectoral and country seminars, aligning with the overarching vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The upcoming VGGS 2024 aims to provide an effective platform for attracting investments, with a strategic focus on emerging sectors.

Semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, renewable energy, and FinTech are among the key sectors that will be in the spotlight during the summit.

The collective efforts of partner countries and organisations are expected to contribute significantly to the success of VGGS 2024, fostering a conducive environment for collaboration and investment.

As Gujarat prepares to host this global summit, the collaborative spirit of partner countries and organisations sets the stage for impactful discussions, networking, and the exploration of new opportunities, marking VGGS 2024 as a crucial milestone in the journey towards a vibrant and economically empowered India.

