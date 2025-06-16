11-Year-Old Twin Brothers Launch PythonKid.com - Code Learning Platform Built by Kids, for Kids

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: In a bold leap for edtech innovation, 11-year-old twin brothers Sahaj Sinha and Sujas Sinha have launched PythonKid.com, the world's first code learning platform conceptualised and created entirely by kids, for kids.

Designed for children aged 8-13, PythonKid.com revolutionises the way coding is taught, making it more relatable, engaging, and imaginative by putting young learners in the driver's seat.

A Platform Born from Ideation and Creativity

While learning Python in Grade 4, Sahaj and Sujas quickly realised that most programming resources were either too complex or simply not designed for kids. So instead of waiting for something better, they built it themselves.

Over months of after-school evenings, weekends, and holidays, the twins brainstormed, scripted, recorded, and coded. With technical support from their parents and a few mentors, they built a fully interactive platform where learning Python feels easier, like storytelling, than studying.

Python Made Friendly

PythonKid.com currently offers three foundational courses covering Python basics from print and input to loops, conditionals, functions, and Turtle graphics for creative drawing.

What sets the platform apart is how the content is delivered:

1. Child-narrated videos by Sahaj and Sujas themselves.

2. Clear, easy-to-follow lessons that speak a child's language.

3. Interactive coding exercises on a real coding playground.

4. Mini-projects and games, like the Silly Sentence Maker, Guess the Number, and Turtle Art challenges.

Built for Scale, Rooted in Purpose

With over 50+ future courses planned covering games, animations, creative problem-solving, and basic applications, PythonKid's vision goes beyond just teaching or building a young coders community. It's about nurturing logic, creativity, and confidence in kids, regardless of their background.

"We created PythonKid.com because we wanted to help other kids learn Python in a fun and easy way," says Sahaj. "When we tried to learn Python, most courses felt too advanced or hard to follow on our own. So we thought, what if we created our own platform where we, as kids, teach Python to other kids? That's how PythonKid started."

"Kids learn faster from other kids. That's why we built PythonKid, to share what we've learned and as we continue to learn," adds Sujas."Every child should get a chance to code, no matter where they live or what school they go to. That's our motto to make every child Python-ready."

"We believe that learning to code is really important for the future, especially with AI and technology taking over many jobs. We want to help more children get confident with coding and be ready for the future," say the 11-year-old twin brothers.

A Social-First Business Model

PythonKid follows a hybrid access model:

* Paid, affordable subscriptions for self-paced learning at home.

* Free access via schools and NGOs for less-privileged learners.

By doing so, the platform directly contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) a mission close to the brothers' hearts.

A Story of Young Twin Innovators

Born in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India, and having lived across the country from Udupi-Manipal and Hyderabad to Indore and Noida Sahaj and Sujas bring a national spirit to their platform. Both have published books on Bribooks, won medals at academic Olympiads, and are already dreaming big one aiming to work for Apple, the other to reach the skies in aeronautics.

The twin brothers, who currently study in grade 6 at Delhi Public School, Bangalore East, and have also studied at Podar International School, Udupi, are united by one passion: the joy of creating with code.

Join the Movement

PythonKid is more than a platform. It's a movement to make coding joyful, accessible, and kid-powered. The brothers are now inviting partners, including educators, schools, social ventures, and sponsors, to help scale their mission across India and beyond.

