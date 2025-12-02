11,222 MSMEs supported via Export Facilitation Centres from 2022-23 to 2024-25

New Delhi, Dec 2 A total of 11,222 MSMEs have been supported by Export Facilitation Centres in the country from 2022-23 to 2024-25, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has established 65 Export Facilitation Centres (EFCs) across the country to provide MSMEs mentoring, handholding support and guidance for undertaking export of their products and services, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

"Separately, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has launched the Trade Connect ePlatform as a digital interface to provide exporters — including MSMEs — with information on trade agreements, country-specific market requirements, certification and compliance norms, buyer–seller connect services, and global e-commerce guidance."

The platform also integrates the Department of Commerce, Indian Missions abroad, Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards, and other relevant institutions, for sector-specific support and knowledge resources, the minister added.

"In order to support MSMEs in matters related to trade finance, export certifications, export logistics, and access to overseas markets, in an integrated and structured manner, the government has approved the EPM as a comprehensive framework to strengthen the overall export ecosystem," said Prasada.

Under EPM, support is provided through NIRYAT PROTSAHAN, which focuses on trade finance facilitation for MSME exporters, and NIRYAT DISHA, which shall provide non-financial support, including export-quality and compliance assistance, market-access interventions, logistics facilitation, and export ecosystem-building measures.

The EPM contains provisions for third-party evaluations as part of its monitoring framework.

Such evaluations will be undertaken in accordance with existing Central evaluation guidelines, including those issued by NITI Aayog, the Department of Expenditure, and other applicable framework instructions relating to external and independent assessments of Central Sector schemes.

These provisions are intended to ensure that monitoring, impact assessment, and governance remain aligned with established standards, said the minister.

