117 Women achievers honored by IAS Jayesh Ranjan & Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra at Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022
By ANI | Published: March 8, 2022 07:14 PM2022-03-08T19:14:45+5:302022-03-08T19:25:13+5:30
A power-packed event to celebrate the empowered womanhood of Hyderabad by honoring all 117 successful women who are breaking through the ground and making a difference to their communities, industries and families.
We were proud to have among us women from diverse backgrounds and achievements. These included a struggling young woman who became a sportswoman in Powerlifting, a survivor of domestic violence, boss women who had achieved a remarkable position in male-dominant industries, business owners, CEOs, Founders, HRs, and many more who left an imprint with the inspiration their stories hold.
In recognition of their exceptional work to uphold and quash the bias of women not being equal, Team Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022 has taken up the task to recognize and reward the effort of the Women in leadership achieving equal opportunities and an unbiased approach to life. We stood by this year's theme of #breakthebias and gave ourselves an opportunity to show our gratitude and support for every woman today.
117 Highly Successful, Remarkable, Talented and Resilient profiles have been finalized out of the 800 profiles that were received by the team Diamond Nari Puraskar 2022.
The event was packed with successful women and their supporters who cheered as a sign of support and happiness for a better incoming future. The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Jayesh Ranjan Principal & IT Secretary Telangana & Guest of Honour Addl.DCP Sirisha Raghavendra She Team & Bharosa, Hyderabad. Shri Uppala Srinivas (Chairman - Telangana Tourism) and MLC Boggarapu Dayanad have been the Special invitees for the event.
Addl. DCP Sirisha Raghavendra especially upheld & applauded the great work being undertaken by her department of She Teams bharosa and the Telangana where the same pattern is being copied for good by other states too as well as her personal message has beckoned all the women to help the other needy women.
Jayesh Ranjan congratulated the awardees, mentioning that women still are facing challenges at work. This is a large-scale issue where discrimination has taken part in multiple fields, including domestic front and outside too. for example, data where women face bais either in inequality or enrollments into education, succeeding in the manufacturing sector and many such occasions where they still are looked down. Jayesh Sir also applauded the effort of the Diamond Nari Puraskar team for having presented with a wonderful platform for recognizing wondrous women in various industries
Here is the List of Awardees honored on the occassion
1. Shilpa Srinivas - Trainer, CEO - Self Academy
2. Mrudula Doraswamy - Director, SUPAR School
3. Manju latha Kalanidhi - Journalist & Founder - Rice Bucket Challenge
4 . Ravali Devarakonda - Anchor, Host & RJ at Magic 106.4 fm
5. Aruna Vakulabharanam - Founder - Jagannath Packaging
6 . G. Indira Priyadarshini Yadav - Sr. Journalist V5 News
7. Dr Radhika Kandula -M.B.B.S. (AFMC), DNB (Obstetrics & Gynecology), FNB (Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility)
8. Meghana Musunuri -Founder & Director - Fountainhead Global School & Jr College
9. Vaishnavi Vanama - Director of Happy Moments
10. Rajyalakshmi Gubba (Founder - Rajyalakshmi Heritage Banaras)
11. Veda Raja Rajeshwari Founder & Partner - Veda Ceramics
12. Swathi Kiran (Co-Founder, Digital Connect )
13. Boorugu Archana - Entrepreneur | Founder -MILJO
14. Sudha Kylas - Professional Tanjavur Artist
15. Swetha Erramshetty (Founder - Essence Fashions)
16 . Katakam Swapna - Co-Founder, Prakar Enterprises
17 . Dr.Kalpavalli Poondla - Psychologist, Motivational Speaker
18. Deepika Kontham - Corporator | Monda Market 150 Division
19. Niharika Reddy -Social Activist, Fashion Designer & Women Entrepreneur
20. Dr Snigdha Samal -Senior Manager - Punjab National Bank
21. Jaahnavi Sriperambuduru - World's Youngest Mountaineer
22. Harshitha Karthik - Founder - HK Permanent Makeup Clinic
23. Sudha Paluri - Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank
24. Arunjyothi Lokhanday - Environmentalist, Rural Innovator
25. Dr. Manjula Anagani - Padmashri Awardee
26. Vanaparthy Vijayalakshmi -Director, Photofina
27. Bindu G Naidu - Civil & Criminal High Court Lawyer
28. J Renuka - Director, Vasantha Logistics
29. K Poornima - Youtuber | Bsmart Everyday
30. Sirisha Boggarapu - Electrical Engineer
31. Sunaina Badam - Actor | Content Creator - Khelpedia
32. Sudha Challa - CEO, KC Pullaiah Foundation
33. Sravani Asuri - Digital Marketer | Founder & Head Trainer - DiginomaD
34. Eppalapalli Shailaja - Director, Arna Photoalbums
35. Nagamalla Radhika -Co-Founder, KR Digitals
36. Kande Supriya - Artist | Singer
37. Veda Alekhya -Architect
38. Rekha Bikkumalla - President, Arya Vyshya Mahila Sangam Uppal
39. CA Bhagya Lakshmi - Founder, BLC ERP Consultants
40. Murarisetti Yashwanthi - Fashion Designer, Founder Yash Studio14
41. Mukka Shivani - Founder, Acquire Publications
42. Vyshali Sagar -Startup Ramp Lead, AWS Public Sector India
43. Gubba Deepthi - Director, Gubba Cold Storage
44. Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla - Dentist | Founder, Smile Miles Dental Hospital
45. Kotha Narmada - Director, Sri Mart Super Market
46. Bheema Annapurna -Partner | Sri Mahalaxmi Oil & General Merchants
47. Chikoti Priyanka Gupta - Medical Microbiologist
48. Tatavarthi Madhuri - Co-Founder of Lights N Lights
49. Dr Neelaveni - Yoga instructor & MS psychologist, Homeopathy Doctor
50. Swapna Pola -Art Teacher
51. Dr.Sajida Khan -Audio Engineer (First Female Music Technician In India)
52. B. Anitha - Income Tax Officer
53. Pabba Aparna - Founder - Shree Rama Book Shop (Educational Publishers)
54. Gubba Anantha Lakshmi -Insurance Advisor
55. Aparna Proddaturi - Partner, Fortune Aluminium
56. Nagalaxmi Manchi - Founder, Sri Laxmi Products
57. Rachamalla Deepa- Govt Teacher
58. Sravanthi soma -Partner , Sri Krishna Hardware & Steel Centre
59. K.Swarna lakshmi -Faculty at KNPW, Fashion Designer
60. Vankadara Bhavani Priya - Vedic Teacher
61. Sreedevi Bikkumalla -Partner at Om Sri Sai Communication
62. Harika Siddamshetty -Software Engineer | MBA Finance
63. Kuncharapu laxmi kumari - Co-Founder, Kuncharapu Hardware
64. Mounika devi - Youtuber | Mystylecorner
65 .Dr Chinmai yerram - MBBS MD (DVL) | Dermatologist & Cosmetologist
66. Priyanka Gajwada - Architect
67. Gayathri Gunda - Educationalist
68. Sahasra Gunda - Kuchipudi Dancer
69. Rajitha Gunda -Founder at Indira Diagnostic Centre
70. Jc G Sreechandana -Psychologist and life skills coach, Pravartan.life
71. Sravani Proddaturi -Baker | Knack & Roast
72. M Shireesha - Dancer | Director, Spekwud
73. Gajawada Srilaxmi - Vasavi Vanitha Club
74. Uppala Rajyalaxmi - Telangana state BJP Mahila MORCH Treasurer
75.Sravani Chettupalli - Philanthropist Educationist and Entrepreneur
76. Yaski Sravani - Teacher | BSc, BEd
77. Suman Kakumani - Founder of Clique Studio
78 Ln.Dr.Veena Saraswathi - Artist | Social Entrepreneur
79. Sandhya Rani Vedantam - Carnatic Musician
80. K. Shyleshi - Assitant Registrar, Highcourt of Telangana
81. Jyothi Yasala - Founder of Naari Botique
82. Gayathri Padigela - Fashion Designer, Hanvi Designs
83 Dr. Arunasubbarao -Paredy Queen | Versatile singer
84. Uppala Swapna- IVF First Lady
85. Veerannagari Radha Reddy- R.K Puram Corporator
86. Shiva Jyothi - Journalist | Bigboss 3 Contestant
87. Naga Mallika Talanki -Md of GR UPVC and Interiors
88. Prasanna Maddula - Prachands Botique
89. Pippala Swathi - Co-Founder, Shree Caterers
90. Dr. Prathyusha - MD, Dermatologist, Oliva Hospitals
91. Srivalli Padmanabhuni -Managing Director, Sribhi Events
92. Dr Santoshini Gowrishetty -MBBS, MS(OBG), Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital
93. Dr Archana Pandey - Assistant Director (OL), DRDL, Ministry of Defence. Hyderabad
94. Dr Padma Veerapaneni -Chairman Bellcom india Pvt ltd & Founder director KIMS hospitals
95. Sanjana Pabbati - Branch Sales Manager,Pidilite
96. Swarna vijitha - Anchor at YOYO TV
97. Yasaswini Jonnalagadda -Director ,Project Prisha
98. Dr. Amulya Kattamuri -MBBS, MS, MCh Plastic Surgeon
99. Swapna Koripa -Project Manager | Model | Dubbing artist | Social Activist
100. Bhuvaneshwari Cheruvu -Chief Marketing Officer - Areteans
101. Laveena Devarashetty - Artist & Entrepreneur
102. Vinoda chandavath - Director , M/S Shri MALHARI Masalas and Organic Foods PVT ltd (OPC)
103. Sireesha Kuncharapu -CEO, Kuncharapu Hardware
104. Sirisha Tarlapally -CEO, Kreative Designers
105. Santoshi Chandrala - Financial Analyst
106. Bachu Vinoda - Co-Founder, Darshan Motors
107. Venna Uma Rani - Director, Hari Priya Developers
108. Ramya Satyavarapu - Entrepreneur
109. Shreshta Pabbati - Dancer
110. Vaishnavi - Sports Woman - Power Lifter
111. Manasa Shivakoti - Co-Founder, Ethics Events
112. J Lakshmi -Managing Director, Times Green Energy (India) Limited
113. Sunitha Nethi - Managing Partner Edelweiss Tokio life insurance
114. Dr. Pabba Radhika -Gynecologist
115. Boggarapu Pooja -Managing Partner - Shiva Shankar Granites
116. Boggarapu Kavitha - Jewellery Designer
117. Boggarapu pranitha - Active Jaycee's Member
The Diamond Business Group organized the event as a way to support the ideals of growing and empowering women. In general, women still face social inequalities in today's modern world, though these issues are slowly diminishing and beginning to be addressed. By addressing this slowly diminishing practice, they empower to educate their kith and kin about aiding and supporting women and empower them by all means.
The core organizing team of the Diamond Nari Puraskar comprises of:
Hariskishan boorugu (CEO of Eternal Builders), Vikas Kylas ( Gemologist Gold Medalist, CEO - Ananya Gems N Jewels), Sampath Kumar Veda ( Director, Bandhan Tiles), Jitender Gunda ( Sri Powertech Industries), J Venkateshwarulu ( Director and CEO - Vasantha Logistics), Rahul Erramshetty ( Director - Flipside Advertising) , Nikeelu Gunda ( CEO - Digital Connect)
They have extended their thanks to the audience and congratulated the women awardees and thanked the eminent guests who have graced the occasion as well have extended their heartfelt thanks to the other group members who have helped them make it a remarkable event.
This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
( With inputs from ANI )
