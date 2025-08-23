11th round of India-Australia CECA negotiations concludes in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 23 : The 11th Round of India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ind-Aus CECA) negotiations just concluded in New Delhi.

It was held from August 18-23, further advancing the shared objective of strengthening bilateral trade and economic partnership.

Building on the progress achieved in earlier rounds and intersessional meetings, the negotiations covered a wide range of areas including Goods, Services and Mobility, Digital Trade, Rules of Origin, Legal and Institutional Provisions, Environment, Labour, and Gender, bringing greater understanding for convergence in the remaining provisions, a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-Australia CECA and ensuring that it delivers meaningful benefits, economic opportunities, and a balanced outcome for both sides.

To maintain momentum and achieve convergence, both partners will continue the negotiations in virtual intersessions.

Looking ahead, with shared ambition and mutual understanding to work towards a future-ready framework, India and Australia remain strongly aligned to the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Cooperation.

"As India steadily advances its footprint through multiple trade agreements, this round reflects a steadfast commitment to enhance economic partnerships anchored with national priorities and global aspirations," said the commerce ministry statement.

India has strengthened its trade ties over the past five years, signing five major Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and progressing on several new deals, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply recently.

The agreements inked over the past 5 years include the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) implemented in 2021, the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022, the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in 2024, and the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in 2025, which is yet to come into force.

Meanwhile, India has concluded negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Oman. It is in advanced talks for several other agreements, including the India-EU FTA, India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement, India-Peru FTA, India-Chile CEPA, India-New Zealand FTA, and a bilateral trade agreement with the United States.

Additionally, India is reviewing and upgrading older trade pacts such as the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (2009) and the India-Korea CEPA (2009).

India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation, signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) in Moscow this week, to launch negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

